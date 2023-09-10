Cowgirls volleyball stays perfect with Mustangs getting road split

University of Wyoming photo

September 10, 2023 — The University of Wyoming volleyball team continues their winning ways with a 3-1 win over Cal State Northridge Saturday in Portland, Oregon. The UW volleyball squad is now 9-0 on the year, the best start in school history.

Set scores from yesterday’s win were 25-20, 25-21,21-25, and 25-22.

The Cowgirls return home for the UniWyo Invite. They open against Tennessee Tech on Thursday before playing Idaho State on Saturday.

Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 303)

Mustangs Volleyball

The Western women’s volleyball team split their Saturday matches in Twin Falls, Idaho. The Mustangs dropped their opening match 3-0 to Southern Idaho. Set scores were 25-19, 25-12, and 25-14.

Western would rebound later in the day to defeat the University of Providence 3-1 by scores of 25-20, 22-25, 25-20, and 26-24.

The 9-3 Mustangs travel to Ephriam, Utah, to play Snow College on Tuesday.

Mustangs Soccer

The Western women’s soccer team will play today in Ottumwa, Iowa, against Indian Hills Community College. The Mustangs, 6-2-2, are coming off a 4-3 road loss at Northeast Community College in Norfolk, Nebraska, on Friday.