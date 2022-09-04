Cowgirls volleyball wins/Mustang soccer falls/Cowgirl soccer with Sunday match

University of Wyoming photo

September 4, 2022 — The Wyoming Cowgirls picked up their first win off 2022 in their first of two matches Saturday at the Grand Canyon Classic in Phoenix, Arizona. Saturday. Wyoming swept Idaho 3-0. Set scores were 25-21, 25-13, and 25-14.

Saturday night, Wyoming would lose to host Grand Canyon 3-1 (21-25, 21-25, 25-21, and 10-25) to wrap up the Phoenix visit with a 1-2 record.

The Cowgirls will travel east for the Winthrop Tournament in Rock Hill, South Carolina. The Cowgirls will face Delaware and Davidson on Friday before closing against home-standing Winthrop College on Saturday.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Cowgirl Soccer

Fresh off their first win of the season Friday, the Wyoming Cowgirl soccer team’s homestand will continue today with a match against UTEP. This marks the first meeting between the two teams since 2019, a 2-2 tie in El Paso, Texas. The Miners own a 4-1-1 edge in the all-time series with the Cowgirls. UW’s lone victory occurred in 2017 in Laramie.

Western Mustang Soccer

The Mustang women’s soccer team put up a good fight Saturday but fell 4-2 to nationally ranked Barton Community College (5-1). The match was played in Great Bend, Kansas.

Today the Western (2-4) will continue to play in Kansas with two matches. First, the Mustangs will play Allen County Community College and then wrap up the day with a match against Hutchinson Community College.

The Mustangs will have their home opening match this Friday against Laramie Community College.