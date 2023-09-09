Cowgirls volleyball with record win/Mustangs drop road match

University of Wyoming photo

September 9, 2023 — The Wyoming Cowgirls swept their way to the best start in program history Friday afternoon at the Portland Invitational. UW posted a 3-0 victory over Eastern Washington to improve to 8-0 to begin 2023. Set scores were 25-20, 25-22, and 25-19.

UW registered five aces and held a 6-5 edge in team blocks as a team.

Wyoming will take on California State University Northridge later today in Portland before returning home for two matches next week.

Mustangs Volleyball Shutout in Idaho

The Western Mustangs volleyball team had their six-game win streak snapped Friday. Western lost 3-0 to Utah State Eastern in Twin Falls, Idaho. No set scores were available.

Western, 8-2 on the season, was scheduled also to play Salt Lake City Community College on Friday, but no results were available.

The Mustangs will play two more matches today in Twin Falls, Idaho.

Mustangs Soccer Losses High Scoring Contest

On Friday, the Western women’s soccer team lost a 4-3 soccer match to Northeast Community College. The game was played in Norfolk, Nebraska. Game details were unavailable. The Mustangs now sport a 6-2-2 season mark.

On Sunday, Western will play Indian Hills Community College in Ottumwa, Iowa.