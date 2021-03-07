Cowgirls Weidemann honored on MWC All-Defensive Team

Advertisement

March 7, 2021 — Wyoming Cowgirl junior guard Quinn Weidemann was named to the Mountain West All-Defensive Team today as voted on by the league’s head coaches. The honor is the first of Weidemann’s career.

Weidemann, who is second on Wyoming in both steals (19) and blocks (6), received the honor for her defensive reputation in the league. Weidemann spearheaded the number one scoring defense in the Mountain West, allowing opponents to score just 59.4 points per game this season.

This season, Weidemann drew the main defensive assignment for six of the top 10 scorers in the league at the time of nominations, holding five of those players below their season-scoring averages. Weidemann held those scorers to an average of 5.14 points per game below their season averages.

Weidemann is joined on the five-person team by Kassady Huffman (Air Force), Alexis Mark (Boise State), Shaiquel McGruder (New Mexico), and Bailey Thomas (UNLV).