Cowgirls will play for MW tournament championship tonight

March 10, 2021 — The Wyoming Cowgirls earned a trip to their second Mountain West Championship Game in program history last night with a 53-38 win over Boise State. The win was the Cowgirl’s (13-9) first of the year over the Bronco (14-9) and stopped Boise State’s 13 game MW tournament winning streak. Mountain West Conference Tournament win streak. The win was the Cowgirls fifth straight.

“These guys responded tonight, the effort they put out for 40 minutes, I can’t speak highly enough about them or highly enough about the staff,” said Head Coach Gerald Mattinson postgame.

Much like last night, both teams were out-of-sorts on the offensive end to begin the game as the Cowgirls had a narrow 4-0 lead after the first five minutes of play. The quarter ended with Wyoming holding a 7-4 lead. They would stretch the lead to 18-12 at the half.

Both teams came out stronger offensively to begin the second half, with the Cowgirl lead falling to just four points. Quinn Weidemann then hit a 3-pointer with 5:11 left in the quarter, capping a 7-0 Cowgirl run. Wyoming would score 25 points in the quarter and led 43-25 going into the quarter.

Dagny Davidsdottir led Wyoming with 15 points while grabbing six rebounds. Quinn Weidemann chipped in with 10 points. Alba Sanchez Ramos added nine, all in the second half.

The Cowgirls will play Fresno State tonight at 9 p.m. for the tournament championship. Earlier last night, Fresno State (16-9) defeated the top-seeded New Mexico Lobos (15-4), 77-72. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360/103.5 KRKK and streamed at 1360KRKK.com beginning at 8:30 p.m.