Cowgirls win 10th straight, Western volleyball and Cowgirl soccer notch wins

September 15, 2023 — The Wyoming Cowgirls pushed their record to 10-0 by making quick work of Tennessee Tech Thursday night in Laramie. It marked the opening match of the UniWyo Invitational. Wyoming posted its sixth sweep of the season, defeating TTU 25-18, 25-20 and 25-15.

The Cowgirls trailed for only three points the whole evening, as Tennessee Tech led at 10-9 and 11-10 in the first set and scored the first point of the second. Other than that, it was all Cowgirls, as the match featured only 11 ties.

Wyoming will not play today but will close out the invitational on Saturday afternoon against Idaho State.

Western Mustangs Volleyball

On Thursday, the Western Mustangs volleyball team gained their tenth win of the year with a 3-0 win over Gillette College in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. Set scores were 25-14, 25-22, and 25-20.

Today, the Mustangs, 10-5 on the season, will stay in Scottsbluff, meeting Northeastern Community College and Iowa Western.

Cowgirl Soccer

Closing off its non-conference schedule, the Wyoming Cowgirls soccer team defeated North Dakota Thursday 2-1. The match was played in Fargo, North Dakota.

Alyssa Glover led the way for UW with five shots on goal, two of which scored.

Wyoming returns home to begin Mountain West play next Thursday against UNLV.