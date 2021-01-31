Cowgirls win 4th straight while Cowboys thumped in San Diego

Advertisement

January 31, 2021– The Wyoming Cowgirls and Cowboys wrapped up their two-game series against San Deigo State Saturday with similar results as in Thursday’s games. The Cowgirls with a home-court win and the Cowboys with a road loss.

Cowgirls vs. San Deigo State – The Cowgirl basketball team used a balanced offensive scoring attack and another stellar defensive effort Saturday on its way to a 62-41 victory over San Diego State in the Arena-Auditorium. The win was the Cowgirls fourth in-a-row and upped their Mountain West (MW) record to 6-6 and 8-7 on the season. San Diego State fall to 3-6 in the MW and 5-10 overall.

“You got to be happy, happy for the kids once again,” said Head Coach Gerald Mattinson. “Another great defensive effort, and we were able to point some points together and get in the 60s.”

McKinley Bradshaw led the way offensively for the Cowgirls with 11 points off the bench. She also grabbed five rebounds. Quinn Weidemann chipped in with nine points, while Alba Sanchez Ramos added eight points.

The Cowgirls led 24-15 at the half and increased the lead to 42-30 by the end of the third quarter.

The Cowgirls will travel to Fort Collins Thursday to begin a two-game series against MW leading Colorado State (8-2 in the MW, 12-2 overall).

Cowboys at San Diego State – Another shot start by San Diego State once again doomed the Cowboys Saturday night in San Deigo. The Aztecs lead 26-10 halfway through the first half and led 51-28 at the break in cruising to a 98-71 win over the Pokes. SDSU shot a blistering 62% from the field in the first half.

Wyoming falls to 4-6 in the Mountain West (MW) race and 10-7 overall. San Diego State improved to 7-3 in the MW and 13-4 overall. The Cowboy’s 71 points were the most points given up by the Aztecs in conference play this season.

“San Diego State really tough us what winning looks like on the defensive end of the floor,” UW head coach Jeff Linder said. “We need to learn from our mistakes and take a step in the right direction. We are going to keep competing.”

The Pokes were led by freshman Marcus Williams with 18 points. Fellow freshman Xavier DuSell and Jeremiah Oden and sophomore Kwane Marble II added 11 points.

The Cowboys return home Thursday night in the Arena Auditorium against Colorado State in the first of a two-game series. CSU is 9-3 in the MW and 12-4 overall.