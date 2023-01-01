Cowgirls win double overtime thriller

University of Wyoming photo

January 1, 2023 — After leading for nearly 44 minutes of the game, the Wyoming Cowgirls needed double overtime to win the home Mountain Conference opening game, 77-72, over Fresno State. The win upped the Cowgirls’ record to 1-1 in the MW and 8-5 overall. Fresno State fell to 0-2 in conference and 7-8 on the season.

The Cowgirls led 16-9 at the end of the first quarter and increased the lead to 33-22 at the end of the first half.

UW would enjoy a 43-32 in the third quarter when, out of a media timeout, Fresno State would go on a scoring run, cutting the Wyoming lead down to just 43-39 with two minutes left in the quarter. The quarter would end with the Cowgirls up 48-42.

The Cowgirls led 57-52 with 2:31 to play in regulation, but the Bulldogs scored the final five points in regulation, sending the game into overtime tied at 57-57.

In the first overtime, Wyoming held a 67-63 lead with just under a minute to play. However, the Bulldogs again answered out of the timeout, hitting a two-point shot and forcing a Cowgirl turnover. FSU converted the turnover into a game-tying basket with eight seconds remaining to send the game into the second overtime period.

Again, UW grabbed a four-point lead, 73-69 lead with 1:58 to go, only to have Fresno State come back to cut the lead to one point on a made three-point shot. But Wyoming’s Grace Ellis would respond with a made jump shot, and Malene Pedersen sealed the win with a pair of free throws.

The Cowgirls will now host New Mexico (0-0 in the MW, 8-5 overall) Thursday night. The Lobos open conference play today at home against Air Force (1-0, 6-7).