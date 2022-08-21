Cowgirls win exhibition match prior to hosting tournament

University of Wyoming photo

August 21, 2022 — The Wyoming Cowgirls ramped up their final preparations for the regular season the last two nights, hosting the annual Brown and Gold Scrimmage Friday before defeating CSU Pueblo in four sets Saturday. The Cowgirls split the four sets during the intrasquad scrimmage, while set scores against the ThunderWolves went 25-22, 25-22, 16-25, and 25-20. A total of 14 Cowgirls were able to play in Saturday’s exhibition.

On Saturday, Naya Shimé led the way in the exhibition victory with 17 kills, while Corin Carruth added eight and Tierney Barlow chipped in with seven. Kasia Partyka had a team-best 38 assists on the night, while Hailey Zuroske led the back row defensively with 17 digs.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

“I thought last night we played really free, and I thought we looked like we were in a really nice rhythm,” said Head Coach Chad Callihan.

“Tonight (Saturday), what I was most proud of is, we never seemed to get into that rhythm, and we still found a way to remain competitive and keep our composure, even though we weren’t playing to the level we would like to.”

This weekend was UW’s final tune-ups before the regular season begins next week. The Cowgirls open the season by hosting their first of two tournaments in 2022. The Rumble in the Rockies will feature a tough slate for the Cowgirls as they welcome in No. 18 Creighton, Iowa State, and Wichita State. UW opens the season with a noon first serve Friday, August 26, against Wichita State.

Cowgirl Soccer

The Wyoming Cowgirl soccer team will look for a road win this afternoon at Oregon State. Wyoming lost their season-opening match 2-0 at Northern Colorado Thursday night.