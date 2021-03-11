Cowgirls win first ever MW Tourney Championship

Advertisement

March 11, 2021 — For the first time in program history, the Wyoming Cowgirls have won a postseason conference tournament. Last night the seventh-seeded Cowgirls culminated their incredible Mountain West Tournament run by defeating No. 4 seed Fresno State, 59-56.

The win gives Wyoming the Mountain West’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, which will be the Cowgirls second trip to the NCAAs in program history. Wyoming last made the “Big Dance” back in 2008, where it lost to Pittsburgh.

The Cowgirls Alba Sanchez Ramos blocked the shot of Mountain West Player of the Year Haley Cavinder with one second remaining to secure the victory for the Cowgirls.

“I’m out of words right now,” said Head Coach Gerald Mattinson. “The effort that they put into this and the way they’ve played during this stretch, it speaks so highly of them. Who they are and what they’ve become, the toughness that this team has shown and that they play with, it’s a credit to them.”

Fresno State led 22-16 after the first quarter. After the Bulldogs built the lead to 24-16, Wyoming would go on a 16-0 run to lead 32-24 at the half. Wyoming still held the lead at 47-41 at the end of three quarters.

In the fourth quarter, Fresno State 9-2 scoring run to cut the Cowgirl lead to two with 4:22 to play. drought with UW up 54-50 with under four to play. A Grace Ellis layup ended the drought with UW up 54-50 with under four to play. McKinley Bradshaw drilled a corner 3-pointer with 3:31 to go, and Wyoming was back up seven, 57-50. Fresno State wasn’t done scoring six straight to cut the Wyoming lead down to just one, 57-56 with 32 seconds remaining.

The Bulldogs had a chance to take the lead but missed a layup attempt with six seconds left and were forced to foul Grace Ellis. Ellis went to the line and calmly knocked down both free throws to make it 59-56 with three seconds remaining. The Bulldogs took a timeout to advance the ball, but Sanchez Ramos’ defensive play thwarted FSU’s final chance.

Quinn Weidemann, who was named the Tournament’s Most Valuable Player postgame, led the Cowgirls with 14 points and drilled four 3-pointers in the win. Weidemann also added four assists and four boards on the night. Bradshaw was the other Cowgirl in double figures as she added 13 off the bench while Ellis tied a career-high with nine points and grabbed a career-best five boards. Tommi Olson, who joined Weidemann on the All-Tournament Team, had three points, six rebounds, four assists, and a steal.

The Cowgirls now await to see who they will face at the NCAA Tournament. The Women’s NCAA Selection Show is set for Monday night at 5 p.m., Mountain Time on ESPN.