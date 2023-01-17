Cowgirls win streak alive/Cowboys look to stop skid

University of Wyoming photo

January 17, 2023 — The winning streak for the Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team stretched to six games Monday night with a 57-53 win at Nevada. The game marked the end of a three-game road trip for the Cowgirls, who are currently tied with Colorado State for second place in the Mountain West with 5-1 records. Wyoming is now 12-5 overall on the season.

Wyoming led the defensive battle 14-11 after the first period and 24-13 at the half after holding Nevada to just two points in the second period.

The third quarter opened with Wyoming going on a 7-2 run to up the lead to 31-15the way it closed for Wyoming, as it went on a 7-2 run to build the lead up to 31-15 with just over 6 minutes in the quarter. The Wolf Pack would cut the lead to 10, 39-29 at the end of the quarter.

Nevada opened the final quarter on a 6-1 scoring run to cut the UW lead to 40-35. After keeping a four to six-point margin for most of the remainder of the quarter, Nevada cut the lead to three, 52-49, with 39 seconds to play. Two free throws by Tommi Olsen increased the UW lead back to five points. However, Wyoming would make three of four free throws over the remaining time to seal the win.

Allyson Fertig and Emily Mellema paced the Cowgirls with 16 points each.

On Thursday, Wyoming will meet league-leading UNLV (7-0 and 17-2) in Laramie. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360/103.5 KRKK and 1360KRKK.com beginning at 6 p.m. with the tip-off at 6 p.m.

Cowboys Play Tonight

The Wyoming Cowboys hit the road for a Front Range contest with Air Force tonight. Wyoming (0-5, 5-12) is currently riding a seven-game losing streak and will be looking for their first Mountain West win. Air Force (2-3, 11-7) is on a two-game winning streak.

The Pokes head into tonight’s game as the second-most injured team in the nation, with nine players missing time.

Tonight’s game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com beginning at 6:30 p.m., with the tip-off scheduled for 7 p.m.