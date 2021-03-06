Cowgirls win volleyball match and soccer match Friday

Advertisement

March 6, 2021 — The Wyoming volleyball team started its weekend series with San Diego State strongly, winning the Friday night match in straight sets, 25-19, 26-24, and 25-22. The win was the Cowgirls’ third sweep at home this season and improved their record to 6-3. San Diego State fell to 3-6.

Emersen Cyza led the Cowgirls in kills for the second match in a row and had another strong match as she tallied a match-high 18 kills. Cyza also added five digs and had one of UW’s two service aces on the night. Jackie McBride added eight kills while Hailey Zuroske chipped in with seven.

Wyoming now looks for the sweep over the Aztecs as the two teams will have a short turnaround to close the two-match series as Saturday’s first serve is set for noon at the UniWyo Sports Complex.

March 6, 2021 — Behind the first career-goal for freshman Nikayla Copenhaver, the Wyoming soccer team (1-0-0) started its 2021 campaign with a 1-0 win over the Utah State Aggies (0-1-0) on Friday afternoon. It was the seventh year in a row that the Cowgirls won its season opener.

“It wasn’t the prettiest game overall, but happy with the fight we had. Utah State really battled, very physical and proud of this team on how we handled it,” said head coach Pete Cuadrado.

Copenhaver finished the match with two shots in her 64 minutes of action. Senior Rilee Castilla recorded a shot with one on goal. Goalkeeper Lee had two saves in her 45 minutes of action, while Alex Daws recorded three saves.

The Cowgirls are back on the pitch Sunday against the New Mexico Lobos, who defeated the Colorado State Rams Friday by a score of 4-1.