Cowgirls winning streak snapped/Cowboy b’ball and wrestling in action Saturday

January 20, 2023 — A big run by conference-leading UNLV powered them to a 71-57 win over the Wyoming Cowgirls Thursday night in Laramie. The loss stopped a five-game Wyoming winning streak and was the Rebels’ ninth straight win. Wyoming is now 5-2 in the Mountain West and 12-6 overall. UNLV improved to 8-0 in the MW and 18-2 on the season.

Both teams got off to solid starts, with the Rebels holding a 20-18 advantage at the end of the first quarter. They extended the lead to 26-18 in the second quarter leading to a Wyoming timeout. Out of the break, Wyoming cut the deficit to 26-24. The first half would end with UNLV holding a 30-26 lead.

The third would prove to be the Cowgirls undoing. After two Wyoming free throws, UNLV would go on a 15-0 scoring run to extend the lead out to 45-28. The quarter ended with UW trailing 48-35 as the Cowgirls hit just 3 of 12 shots.

UNLV remained in control in the fourth quarter. Wyoming did cut the deficit to eight, 60-52, with 3:22 to play, but couldn’t reel the Lady Rebels in late.

Tommi Olsen led Wyoming in scoring with 16 points. Grace Ellis added 15 and Quinn Weideman 12 points.

The Cowgirls will host San Diego State (5-2 in the MW, 15-5 overall) on Saturday at 6 p.m. The Aztecs defeated New Mexico Thursday night 65-61. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360/103.5 KRKK and 1360KRKK.com.

Cowboys Host the Border War Saturday

The Wyoming Cowboys will host the Colorado State Rams on Saturday afternoon in the first of two Border War meetings this season. Wyoming (0-6, 5-13) will be looking for their first Mountain West win and putting the brakes on an eight-game losing streak. CSU is 2-5 in the MW and 10-10 overall.

The game will be aired on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com beginning at 1:30 p.m. with tip-off at 2 p.m.

Cowboy Wrestling with Two Dual this Weekend

Wyoming Cowboy wrestling is on the road with a pair of Big 12 duals against top 20 opponents. On Saturday, the Pokes will head to Fargo, North Dakota, to face No. 14 ranked North Dakota State. Then, on Sunday, they will follow that up by facing No. 16 ranked South Dakota State in Brookings, South Dakota.