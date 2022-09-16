Cowgirls with 2 volleyball wins/Western teams with road contests

University of Wyoming photo

September 16, 2022 — On a night where the Cowgirls’ KC McMahon became the 13th member of the 1,000-Kill Club, Wyoming picked up their second sweep of the day Thursday to open play at the UniWyo Invite. On the day, UW defeated Nicolls State 25-18, 27-25, and 26-24 and Morehead State, 5-16, 25-16, and 25-21. The wins upped the Cowgirl season reason to 4-7.

McMahon, who became the second Cowgirl in as many years (Jackie McBride in the 2021 season) to reach the exclusive club, hit 1,000 exactly with her 21 kills on the day. McMahon was the only Cowgirl with double-digit kills in the win against Nicholls with 11. She then followed that up with a 10-kill performance against Morehead.

The Cowgirls will close out UniWyo play today by hosting Idaho.

Cowgirl Soccer to play home match Saturday

The UW soccer team closes the book on its 2022 non-conference slate Saturday. The Cowgirls play host to St. Thomas at 1 p.m. at the Madrid Sports Complex. UW currently holds a 1-3-2 overall record.

Western Soccer and Volleyball with road contests

The Mustang soccer team will take a four-game winning streak into Saturday’s Region 9 match at Central Wyoming College in Riverton.

The Western volleyball team will play today and Saturday at the Wyo-Braska tournament in Scottsbluff, Nebraska.