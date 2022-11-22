Cowgirls with A+ Education Day win

University of Wyoming photo

November 22, 2022 — The Wyoming Cowgirls closed their three-game homestand Tuesday with a 64-44 Education Day victory over Regis in front of nearly 4,000 local elementary students. UW, 2-2 on the season, has now won back-to-back contests.

“We wanted to improve as a team today and continue to move forward with our game both offensively and defensively,” said Wyoming Head Coach Heather Ezell in the postgame.

Grace Ellis led all scorers with 16 points shooting 6-of-9 from the field and hitting 2-of-3 from 3-point range. Malene Pedersen also finished in double figures for the Cowgirls as she tallied 12 points and grabbed a season-high nine rebounds in the win.

The Cowgirls led 18-9 at the end of the first quarter and stretched the lead to 37-19 at the half.

“I was really happy with the way we took care of the ball. That was an emphasis for us coming into the game. We talked about that and our transition defense. Regis is a team that averaged 16 points per game in transition during their wins, I thought we did a good job on that,” continued Ezell.

The Rangers opened the second half playing well, outscoring the Cowgirls in the third quarter, 16-13. RU cut the deficit down to 11, 42-31, with 5:50 remaining before Wyoming lengthened the lead back out to 50-35 by the end of the third quarter.

Wyoming will travel to California to play in the Pacific Tiger Turkey Tip-Off. UW faces the host, Pacific, at 4 p.m. on Friday and then plays UC Davis at 2 p.m. on Saturday. Both games will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360/103.5 KRKK and 1360KRKK.com.