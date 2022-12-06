Cowgirls with a runaway win

University of Wyoming photo

December 6, 2022 — The Wyoming Cowgirls cruised to their third straight win Monday night, 80-24, over New Mexico Highlands. All 12 Cowgirls that played in the game scored. The 56-point margin of victory is the ninth-largest in program history. The win upped the Cowgirls’ record to 5-3.

“I thought our starters came out with that focus and that toughness that we have been talking about,” said Wyoming Head Coach Heather Ezell postgame. “They were ready to go, and I thought they set the tone early. It was huge that we were able to play everyone tonight and getting a chance to play kids in different positions.”

Wyoming led 15-6 at the end of the first quarter and increased the lead to 36-12 at the end of the first half.

Grace Ellis and Quinn Weidemann led the Cowgirls with 13 points each in the win and combined to shoot 10-of-12 from the floor and 4-for-6 from 3-point range. Allyson Fertig had 10 points and nine boards. Bailey Wilborn added nine points off the bench, a high-water mark for her as a Cowgirl.

The Cowgirls will close out their current homestand against Kansas City at 1 p.m. on Sunday. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360/103.5 KRKK and 1360 KRKK.com.