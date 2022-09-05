Cowgirls with home soccer loss Sunday

University of Wyoming Photo

September 5, 2022 — The University of Wyoming soccer team gave a solid second-half performance against UTEP on Sunday at the Madrid Sports Complex. Unfortunately, the first half doomed UW’s second-half efforts. The end result was a 3-1 victory for the Miners.

The decision drops the Cowgirls to 1-3-2 on the season and moves UTEP to 2-4-0.

“UTEP bodied us off the field in the first half, and that can’t be a thing, especially with conference play coming up,” head coach Colleen Corbin said. “The Mountain West is a physical, competitive conference, and if teams like UTEP are going to knock us out of what we are going to do, we are going to have a tough go.”

Cowgirl sophomore Maddi Chance scored unassisted during the 51st minute. It represented her fourth-career goal.

Wyoming has some time off before hosting St. Thomas on September 17. The Mountain West Conference starts the following weekend.