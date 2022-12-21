Cowgirls with road win over Wichita State/Cowboys play tonight

University of Wyoming photo

December 21, 2022 — The Wyoming Cowgirls thrillingly closed their non-conference slate Tuesday night with a 61-56 win at Wichita State. Cowgirl Grace Ellis provided the heroics for the Cowgirls, hitting a trio of 3-pointers in the final 5:04, including what would be the game-winner with 1:05 to play. The win is the Cowgirls’ first true road victory this season and the first loss suffered by Wichita State at home. Wyoming is now 7-4 on the season, while the Shockers fell to 9-3.

A strong second quarter gave Wyoming a 28-17 lead at the end of the first half. However, a 16-5 run by Wichita State to end the final five minutes of the third quarter cut the Wyoming lead down to just one, 40-39, entering the fourth.

The Shockers stayed hot to open the fourth quarter taking a 47-42 lead with 6:42 to play. UW would fight its way back, going on an 8-0 run to retake the lead, 50-47, with just over five minutes left. But the Shockers weren’t done, retaking the lead 53-51 with 2:32 remaining.

Wyoming’s Allyson Fertig knotted the score at 56-56 on a layup, and after a defensive stop, Ellis’ third 3-pointer of the quarter proved to be the dagger. Wyoming would get another defensive stop, and Quinn Weidemann would then salt the game away with a couple of made free throws.

Wyoming is off for the holidays and will open Mountain West play at defending champ UNLV.

Cowboy Basketball Tonight

The 5-6 Cowboy basketball team will conclude their non-conference season tonight in Phoenix against St. Marys (9-4). That game will be broadcast on WyoRadio 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com beginning at 6 p.m. with tipoff at 6:30.

