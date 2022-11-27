Cowgirls with strong win over UC Davis

University of Wyoming photo

November 27, 2022 — The Wyoming Cowgirls started strong and closed the game even stronger Saturday afternoon in a 67-48 victory over UC Davis at the Pacific Tiger Turkey Tip-Off in Stockton, California. Wyoming shot an impressive 8-for-9 from the floor in the fourth quarter and hit four 3-pointers to close out the victory by scoring 27 points in the fourth quarter.

“I have to give the girls a lot of credit for getting off to a fast start today and the way we came out to begin,” said Wyoming Head Coach Heather Ezell. “I was proud with the effort they played with to open the game. We talked about it yesterday, we knew we would have a quick turnaround, and we talked about responding. It was a total team effort.”

Unlike in Friday’s loss to Pacific, the Cowgirls came out strong, hitting 50 percent of their shots (8-16) and led by as many as nine in the first period, which ended with UW up 19-14. They would increase the lead to 32-25 by the end of the first half but led only 40-37 going into the fourth quarter.

Sponsor

Quinn Weidemann and Grace Ellis led the way for what was a balanced offensive attack. Weidemann scored a game-high 18 points, including 3-for-6 from the 3-point range. Ellis, meanwhile, had 17 and hit 6-of-10 from the field and a career-best three 3-pointers. Marta Savic came off the bench to score 11 points.

The Cowgirls, now 3-3 on the season, return home to host Montana (2-4) on Friday. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360/103.5 KRKK and 1360 KRKK.com beginning at 6 p.m. with tipoff scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Sponsor

Cowboy Basketball

This Wednesday, the 3-3 Wyoming Cowboy basketball team will head to Salt Lake City to take on Santa Clara (5-2) in a neutral-site contest. the game will be played at Salt Lake Community College. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio.s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com beginning at 1:30 p.m. with tipoff at 2 p.m.