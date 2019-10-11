Cowgirls With Sweep of San Diego State

Laramie WY (10/11/19) – Wyoming earned its first conference sweep of the season Thursday night as the Cowgirls quickly dispatched of San Diego State. Set scores were 25-19, 25-13 and 25-22. It was the Cowgirls’ first non-five set match of Mountain West play.

“It was good to get the win, especially in straight sets, but more importantly, we played better, we looked crisper,” said head coach Chad Callihan. “It was nice to see us come out right from the start and put it together. We were crisp offensively and overall, a really good effort.”

The win upped the Cowgirls record to 4-1 in the Mountain West and 9-7 overall. San Deigo State falls to 2-3 in the MW and 9-7 overall. Wyoming is now tied for second in the conference standings with Boise State. Colorado State leads the conference with a 5-0 mark (15-1 overall)

Thursday night Jackie McBride led the way with 12 kills and hit .500 for the Cowgirls while Halie McArdle, KC McMahon and Tara Traphagan all recorded 10 and all hit at least .333 on the night, led by Traphagan’s .529 hitting percentage.

The Cowgirls will host Fresno State(3-2 in MW, 10-7 overall) Saturday at 1:00 p.m.