Cowgirls with the win/Cowboys b’ball plays today

December 3, 2022 — The Wyoming Cowgirls pulled away late for a 67-59 victory over Montana State in Laramie Friday night. The win was the Cowgirls’ second in a row and moved their season mark to 4-3.

Montana State jumped out to a 7-2 lead, but the Cowgirls fought back to trail by just two, 15-13, at the end of the first quarter. Wyoming would lead 32-29 at the half break and 50-44 heading into the final quarter.

The fourth began with a Wyoming layup, but once again, Montana State came right back, scoring the next four to cut the deficit down to four. However, Cowgirl Allyson Fertig would go to work getting a pair of lay-ins and forced a Bobcat timeout with 5:33 remaining and the Cowgirls holding a 56-48 lead. The Bobcats would cut the UW lead to 56-52 with just over two minutes to play.

Quinn Weidemann’s fourth 3-pointer put Wyoming up 59-52 with 1:23 to go and would close out the game by hitting free throws.

The Cowgirls will host New Mexico Highlands on Monday evening.

Cowboys Basketball

The Cowboys return home for the first time in 20 days by hosting Grand Canyon today at 2 p.m. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com. Broadcast time is 1:30 p.m. with tipoff at 2 p.m.

Wyoming enters today’s game with a 3-4 mark, while Grand Canyon College, winners of their last three games, is 6-2.