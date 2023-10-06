Cowgirls with volleyball & soccer wins/Mustangs play today

University of Wyoming photo

October 6, 2023 — Cowgirl Keelie Wortmann provided the late fireworks with a goal in the 89th minute of the match at San Jose State to give Wyoming a 1-0 road win on Thursday. The much-needed win propels Wyoming to 5-5-3 overall and 1-4-0 (3 points) in Mountain West Conference play. San Jose State drops to 3-5-5 overall and 1-2-2 (5 points) in the league.

Head Cowgirls coach Colleen Corbin said postgame, “The energy tonight was incredible. I’m super proud of the girls. They leaned in and believed in the foundation of our team and our culture, which is joy, love, belief, and trust.”

The Cowgirls finish up their road swing at Fresno State (1-5-6 overall, 0-1-3 MW) on Sunday.

Cowgirl Volleyball Wins

Make it two Mountain West wins in a row for the Wyoming Cowgirls volleyball team. Thursday night at home, UW had to rally late in the third set but held on for a 3-0 sweep over San Jose State. Set scores were 25-18, 25-18, and 25-22.

After going undefeated in non-conference matches to start the season, Wyoming dropped its first four Mountain West Conference contests until defeating rival Colorado State at home on Tuesday night.

The Cowgirls, now 2-4 in the conference and 13-4 overall, return to action with a pair of road tests next week, traveling to New Mexico (11-5, 3-2) on Thursday and Air Force (4-1, 11-4) on Saturday.

Mustangs Soccer and Volleyball Play Road Matches Today

Today, the Western Mustangs soccer team will play in Sterling, Colorado, against Northeastern Junior College. Western’s brings a season mark of 11-3-3 in today’s match. Meanwhile, the Mustangs volleyball team, 15-9, is in Cheyenne against Laramie Community College. Both contests count in the Region 9 standings.