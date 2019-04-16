Cowgirls Wrap Second Round At Mountain West Championships

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. – The Wyoming women’s golf team finished the second round of play at the Mountain West Golf Championship in seventh Tuesday. The team will look to finish strong in Wednesday’s final round at the par-72, 6,270-yard Dinah Shore Tournament Course at Mission Hills Country Club.

It was great to see Caitlyn (Skavdahl) improve from yesterday and Erin (Sargent) rally on the back nine again,” head coach Josey Stender said. “As a team we started out confident in tough conditions but just couldn’t get anything going as the round went on. This team is mentally tough and worked very hard over the year to have a good finish tomorrow.”

Advertisement

The Cowgirls ended their second round with a 31-over 319 to follow up a first-round 313 to wind up with a 36-hole total of 632. San Diego State is the clubhouse leader heading into the final round at 22-over. Fresno State’s Brigitte Thibault leads individually as the only player under par at 3-under for the event.

Wyoming junior Erin Sargent climbed her way into the top 10 on Thursday, carding a 3-over 75 for her second round to get to 7-over for the tournament and tie herself for ninth after 36 holes. After getting to the turn at 4-over on the day, Sargent steadied out and shot 1-under on the back—including birdies on two of her final five holes of the round. The Cowgirl will head into Wednesday looking for her third top-10 finish of the season.

Senior Megan Knadler sits in a tie for 24th after 36 holes after an 83 in her second round on Tuesday. Knadler is 14-over on the week and will aim for her seventh top-25 individual finish in 10 tournament appearances this season.

Advertisement

Redshirt junior Kaylee Knadler is tied for 32nd heading into the final round of play. Knadler carded an 80 on Tuesday to follow up an 81 on Monday to sit at 17-over for the tournament.

Freshman Samantha Hui is in 42nd after her second-round 84. Redshirt sophomore Caitlyn Skavdahl is in a tie for 44th after carding an 81 on Tuesday.

Paired with New Mexico and Colorado State, the Cowgirls will tee off at 8 a.m. MT on Wednesday for their final round of the tournament.

Results – Round Two – Mountain West Women’s Golf Championship

Wyoming – 313-319=632 (+56)

T9. Erin Sargent – 76-75=151 (+7)

T24. Megan Knadler – 75-83=158 (+14)

T32. Kaylee Knadler – 81-80 (+17)

42. Samantha Hui – 81-84=165 (+21)

44. Caitlyn Skavdahl – 92-81=173 (+29)