Cozad receives All-Around Student Award at RSHS Graduation Ceremony

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 19, 2021) – Rikki Cozad, one of the many Rock Springs High School Tigers to walk across the graduation stage on Tuesday, left with more than just a diploma in her hand.

Cozad received the RSHS All-Around Student Award from Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Superintendent Kelly McGovern for her achievements inside and outside the classroom. Cozad has also received awards such as the Principal Honor Student Award, the RSHS Outstanding Senior Award and the RSHS Leadership Award.

“It really means a lot. You know, you work really hard all of these years and then, finally in the last few weeks of your senior year, it starts paying off. It feels really rewarding. It makes me feel grateful for all of the people that I have around me to support me and love me. They’ve always been in my corner,” Cozad said.

Cozad is grateful for the people in her life, whether it’s friends, family members, classmates or teachers. She understands that she wouldn’t be placed in the position she’s in without the ones who have impacted her life the most.

RSHS Principal Annie Fletcher spoke about gratitude at Tuesday’s graduation ceremony and her words are something Cozad took to heart.

“Yesterday at graduation, Mrs. Fletcher was talking about gratitude. These awards make me feel grateful toward the people that have helped me get here,” said Cozad. “There’s no way I would’ve been able to do it if I was on my own. It’s a lot of support from friends, family, chosen family members and everyone around me. I’m still kind of shell-shocked.”

Cozad has always been a good student. She’s active in sports and is a gifted artist. However, she believes it’s the way she interacts with people around her as the reason for receiving the awards.

“I just want to be somebody that everyone looks up to and everyone looks to for answers. I try to be as knowledgeable as possible in every subject. I like to make sure other people feel good about themselves and feel comfortable around me,” she said.

“Yeah, I’m good at school, I played sports and I’m good at art, but I think one of the bigger things was that I’m just a good person.”

Cozad plans on attending Western Wyoming Community College to pursue a degree in art. After she gets her degree and hits the right number of prerequisite courses, she will head to the University of Washington for medical school. She has shadowed several surgeons in the past and would like to have a career as a doctor in orthopedics or the emergency room.

“I want to go to medical school and become a doctor. As long as I get all of my prerequisites done for medical school, the University of Washington doesn’t really need you to get a specific degree. They actually prefer it if you get a degree in something you love and feel comfortable doing,” she said.

“This last year, art has really been that thing for me. During quarantine, I really developed as an artist and I think that might be my next step.”