Crafts and more at Golden Hour Senior Center this Friday and Saturday

Photo courtesy of Golden Hour Senior Center Facebook page.

Jena Doak, [email protected]

December 2, 2021 — This Friday and Saturday, December 3, between 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., and December 4, between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., Golden Hour Senior Center in Green River will host its 50th annual Craft Fair. Golden Hour Senior Center is located at 550 Unita Dr. Suite A in Green River.

This is no ordinary craft fair. Thirty-seven vendors from all over Wyoming will fill the premises with hand-made arts and crafts, books, and of course, food! There should be something for everyone on this year’s Christmas list.

Santa will be there both days between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. Attendees can eat breakfast with Santa for $5. Choose between cinnamon French toast or biscuits and gravy.

Best of all, Golden Hour’s residents will be there to socialize. Admission is $1, and children under 2 are free.