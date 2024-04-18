Craig Morgan to highlight Friday Big Show concert

Craig Morgan, submitted photo

April 18, 2024 — Wyo4News

Concert number four of Wyoming’s Big Show will feature country star Craig Morgan. The Friday, August 2 show will also include the country group Restless Road. The Friday night concert is sponsored by Kelly’s Convenience Centers and Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County with support from Explore Rock Springs & Green River.

Army veteran Craig Morgan has amassed more than 1.5 billion career streams and charted over 25 songs on the Billboard charts, including “Almost Home,” “Redneck Yacht Club,” “International Harvester,” and “That’s What I Love About Sunday.” He is also a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

Restless Roads, a trio with powerhouse harmonies, has accumulated over 227 million streams and amassed a following of over 4 million on their social media platforms. The trio released their self-titled debut EP in 2020, as well as a string of singles. The band has toured with Kane Brown, Jordan Davis, Chase Rice, Granger Smith, and Chris Lane.

A final, Saturday night, August 3, concert announcement is expected tomorrow.