Crash near Green River Friday leads to one fatality

Photo Courtesy of Wyoming Highway Patrol

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — A crash occurred this past Friday near Green River which resulted in one fatality. This fatality marks the 32nd of 2023.

According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol crash summary, a freight liner was westbound on I-80 near mile marker 84, in the lefthand lane when it came upon a vehicle on the shoulder of the road. Henry Fox (80) of Colorado, entered the roadway in front of the freight liner and suffered fatal injuries. Reports show that the freight line driver was not injured and road conditions were dry and clear.