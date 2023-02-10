Crash on Wednesday near Rock Springs leads to 1 death

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 6:14 p.m., an accident occurred on I-80 Service Road/Foothill Blvd. in Rock Springs. Two vehicles were involved, leading to one death and one injured.

The deceased is identified as Adam Tyler, 28, of Wyoming.

The release states that “The Kia Sportage was eastbound on Foothill Boulevard when the driver failed to negotiate a right curve and crossed into the westbound travel lane. The Kia collided head-on with a Ram pickup.” No seat belts are being reported as used, and the roads were dry with clear conditions. Speed, driver inattention, and other factors are being considered in this investigation.

Year to date, this marks the 17th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2023. There were 4 by this time last year.