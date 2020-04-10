Crash takes life of Rock Springs woman

Photo credit to the Wyoming Highway Patrol Facebook page

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 10,2020) — According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, on April 9, 2020, a fatal crash occurred around milepost 101 on Interstate 80 near Rock Springs, Wyoming. At 12:44 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the area of milepost 99 for a vehicle traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes. A short time later, troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision at milepost 101.

 

A driver of a westbound 2007 Honda Accord was unable to avoid an eastbound 2013 Toyota Avalon traveling on the wrong side of the interstate. The two vehicles collided head-on in the westbound lanes.

The driver of the Toyota has been identified as 87-year-old Rock Springs, Wyoming resident Neva L. Moses. Moses was wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the Honda has been identified as 48-year-old Longmont, Colorado resident Valerie A. Chrisman. Chrisman was wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash.

 

 

Driver inattention on the part of Moses is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.

This is the 17th and 18th fatalities on Wyoming’s roadways in 2020 compared to 39 in 2019, 22 in 2018, and 24 in 2017 to date.

