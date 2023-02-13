CRC Escapee from Natrona County

Johnathan Arket

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

NATRONA COUNTY, WYOMING — The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Johnathan Arket who is currently wanted for felony escape from official detention.

Johnathan Arket is described as a 25-year-old white male, approximately 6’0” tall and 185 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair. Arket has a tattoo of a pharaoh on his right hand, and tattoos on both arms. Arket is a resident at the Casper Re-Entry Center, he signed out of the facility on Friday, February 10th at approximately 3:42 p.m., and was required to return at 4 p.m. He failed to return at the required time and was reported as an escapee by CRC staff to the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office. Arket was originally convicted of felony possession of a controlled substance.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Johnathan Arket please contact the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office at (307) 235-9282. Information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming by calling (307) 577-8477 or online at crime-stoppers.com. Information reported through Crime Stoppers that assists the investigation is eligible for a cash reward.

