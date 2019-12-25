Create your own holiday traditions this Christmas

By Ann Jantz, News director, Wyo4News

Christmas snuck up on me this year. Maybe it was the late Thanksgiving, but before I knew it … BAM! It was here. I hope I have everything done and ready. I’ll be sweatin’ a little, that’s for sure!

Regardless of all this rushing around, I love Christmas. The decorating, the baking, the worry about whether I have everything prepared — I love it all.

Planning the Christmas meal is perhaps one of my favorite things about the holidays. I like to cook, so making those special plans and preparations are especially exciting for me.

This year I decided we are breaking tradition. No ham, no prime rib. Instead, we are eating Cajun. Stuffed zucchini with a seafood cream sauce.

Now, this is not an experiment. I’ve made this before, and it’s luscious. I figured I couldn’t go wrong, because my husband prefers seafood to everything else, as does my son. My daughter is a question, but she’ll always go for crab, which is in the sauce. What’s not to like about that?

This is part of our Christmas tradition. I try to pick something different to cook up every Christmas. Something I wouldn’t normally cook, taking a little extra time and care to make it a special meal.

Everyone has Christmas traditions. A person I work with here at WyoRadio picks a person every year to bring little gifts to, followed by the big Christmas Eve reveal of who is doing these charitable works. Another heads out in the evening to drive around to look at the Christmas lights.

It’s these little traditions we hold close to our hearts and look forward to each year. It’s these traditions we hope to pass on to our children and wish they, too, will pass them down to their children some day.

During this holiday season, create your own special Christmas traditions. Take time to revel and enjoy yourself, and pass that happiness on.

Merry Christmas to you all! Have a wonder-filled day, now and always.