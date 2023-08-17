Crews will be milling, paving north of Rock Springs

Wyoming Department of Transportation image

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Wyoming Department of Transportation, along with contract crews from McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co. are currently conducting milling work north of Rock Springs on US 191 from mile marker 51 to 62 throughout this week. Operations began Monday and will last roughly a week, weather permitting. Crews will then move on to paving operations next week.

Traffic will be carried through the work areas at reduced speeds on a single lane using flaggers and pilot cars. Drivers are advised to obey all traffic control signs and plan accordingly for delays that will occur through the work zones. Delays could last 10 to 20 minutes at a time. WYDOT encourages drivers to slow down, increase their following distance and be aware of road conditions.

The completion date for the work is June 30, 2024.

Drivers can sign up for 511 Notify alerts at https://www.wyoroad.info/511/511NotifyAnnouncement.html.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to drive safely, put your phone down and obey all roadside signs and closures. For more information on road closures and weather conditions, please visit http://www.wyoroad.info.