1 dead, 3 injured in car accident near Douglas

Photo credit to the Wyoming Highway Patrol Facebook page

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

DOUGLAS, WYOMING — On August 14th, 2023, a fatal crash occurred around milepost 131 on Interstate 25 northbound, south of Douglas, Wyoming. At 3:39 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol Troopers were notified of a two vehicle crash with road blockage.

A 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with a livestock trailer was disabled and parked in the right emergency lane. A 2018 Dodge 3500 pickup with a livestock trailer was northbound on Interstate 25 when it struck the Chevrolet pickup truck.

The driver of the Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck has been identified as 25-year-old Burns, Wyoming resident Brooke L. Howard. Brooke succumbed to her injuries from the crash on scene.

The driver of the 2018 Dodge 3500 pickup has been identified as 37-year-old Cheyenne, Wyoming resident Kelsey Baumgartner.

Driver inattention and fatigue/asleep are being investigated as a potential contributing factor.

This is the 89th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2023.