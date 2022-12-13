Abandoned vehicle leads to 2 arrests in Rawlins

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

CARBON COUNTY, WYOMING — On November 27, 2022, Carbon County Sheriff’s Office was notified of an abandoned vehicle on Forest Road 830 (Deep Jack) stuck in the snow. The Sheriff’s Office, along with Carbon County Search and Rescue, responded to the area. It was determined the vehicle, a 2020 Ford F-150, was stolen out of the State of Missouri.

Below is a video from the Missouri Highway Patrol regarding the incident.

During the course of the investigation, two suspects, John Glock and Nicholas Stephenson were identified and believed to be connected with an attempted homicide (shooting) of a Missouri State Trooper. Both were believed to be in Rawlins.

With cooperation from the Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation (DCI), Rawlins Police Department, and Carbon County Sheriff’s Office, both suspects were located and taken into custody without incident in Rawlins on November 28, 2022. Both Glock and Stephenson have been charged locally with Theft and Conspiracy to Commit Theft. Both suspects are being held at the Carbon County Detention Center. Glock also has a Jackson County, Missouri Warrant for Assault 1st degree or Attempted Serious Injury, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Armed Criminal Action, Tampering with a Motor Vehicle, and Resisting Arrest by Fleeing.

The Carbon County Sheriff’s Office and the Rawlins Police Department express great relief that the Missouri Trooper was not injured and would like to thank DCI and the Missouri law enforcement agencies involved for their collaboration resulting in the arrest of two suspects.

For any questions regarding this press release, please contact Sheriff Archie Roybal at 307-328-7714 or Chief Michael Ward at 307-328-4530.