Another felon has escaped from Casper’s Re-Entry Center

NATRONA COUNTY, WYOMING — The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Anthony Ortega who is currently wanted for Felony Escape from Official Detention.

Anthony Ortega is described as a 23-year-old Hispanic male, approximately 5’8” tall and 210 pounds, with brown eyes and short black hair. He has multiple tattoos on the left side of his neck including flowers, a figure eight with lips, and words “love you.” He has multiple tattoos on his arms, including an Egyptian cross with an eye, a rosary with praying hands, and the date “09/07/2008.” Ortega was participating in the work-release program at the Casper Re-Entry Center (CRC).

He failed to return on January 24th at 1 p.m. and was reported as an escapee by CRC staff to the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office at 5 p.m.

Ortega was originally convicted of felony possession of a controlled substance. If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Anthony Ortega please contact the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office at (307) 235-9282. If you locate Ortega, do not approach him and instead call 9-1-1 or our Sheriff’s Office. Information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming by calling (307) 577-8477 or online at www.crime-stoppers.com. Information reported through Crime Stoppers that assists the investigation may be eligible for a cash reward.

The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is committed to preserving the peace of our county and ensuring it is a safe place to live, work, and visit.