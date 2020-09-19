Arrest Reports for September 19, 2020

Darrian Mechling
COON, KRISTOPHER MICHAEL

Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-09-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6969, SURETY OR CASH, $900, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6969, SURETY OR CASH, $900, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

MORAN, ALEXANDER RAFAEL

Age: 45
Address: CHINO, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-09-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6968, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Careless Driving
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6968, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6968, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court

MITCHAM, MONICA ELIZABETH

Age: 25
Address: WAMSUTTER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-09-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Criminal Entry
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6967, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • THEFT: DEPRIVE – UND $1000
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6967, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

 

