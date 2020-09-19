Arrest Reports for September 19, 2020

Darrian Mechling
[email protected]
[email protected]
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
COON, KRISTOPHER MICHAEL
Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-09-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6969, SURETY OR CASH, $900, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6969, SURETY OR CASH, $900, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MORAN, ALEXANDER RAFAEL
Age: 45
Address: CHINO, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-09-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6968, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Careless Driving
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6968, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6968, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court
MITCHAM, MONICA ELIZABETH
Age: 25
Address: WAMSUTTER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-09-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Criminal Entry
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6967, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- THEFT: DEPRIVE – UND $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6967, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT