County officials identify Reliance homicide suspect

Photo Courtesy of Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office and Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office today announced the identity of the suspect charged with the murder of 30-year-old Colter Watsabaugh last month in Reliance.

William Thomas Brewer, 32, of Rock Springs, was initially arrested during the early morning hours of Mon., July 17 on an outstanding bench warrant, less than 24 hours after county deputies and detectives discovered Watsabaugh’s body. Watsabaugh’s death was ruled a homicide, and Brewer has remained in police custody at the county jail onunrelated charges since his arrest.

County authorities are not releasing further details about Watsabaugh’s death, citing the integrity of active andongoing investigation. Brewer now faces official charges of first degree murder and concealing a dead body. Given his criminal history, he also faces a sentencing enhancement for habitual offenders. If convicted, Brewer could serve life in prison, life in prison without parole or death.