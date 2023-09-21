David Mansfield pleads not guilty to three counts relating to large larceny case

Photo Courtesy of the Sweetwater Detention Center

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Local Rock Springs resident, David “Dave” Mansfield, appeared before the Honorable Judge Suzannah Robinson within the Third Judicial District Court where he pled not guilty to three counts. These counts stem from the events that unfolded between Mansfield, Johnson, and Meredith in the creation of Mountain West Energy Services and their involvement with Cannon Oil & Gas.

Three Counts

Mansfield has been charged with one count of Conspiracy to Commit Theft, which is a felony punishable by imprisonment for not more than 10 years and a fine of not more than $10,000 or both. He has also been charged with one count of Crimes Against Intellectual Property, which is a felony punishable by imprisonment for not more than 10 years and a fine of not more than $10,000 or both. Finally, he has been charged with one count of Crimes Against Computer Users, a felony punishable by imprisonment for not more than 10 years and a fine of not more than $10,000 or both. If convicted, Mansfield will also have to pay various court fees on top of the final sentence.

Trial Date

A trial has been set for February 5, 2024, beginning at 9:00 a.m. However, due to findings from both the prosecution and the defense, Mansfield will be waiving his right to a speedy trial which will push the trial further into 2024.

Trial dates between Johnson, Meredith, and Mansfield will be given sufficient space between each court proceeding as well.

Affidavit Declaration

On April 1, 2022, Deputy Sheriff (DS) Reese was dispatched to Cannon Oil and Gas in Rock Springs for a larceny report. Upon arrival, DS Reece was met by Elaine Cannon, current Owner of Cannon Oil and Gas, and Andrea Wilkinson, current General Manager of Cannon Oil and Gas. Upon further investigation of the larceny report made by Cannon and Wilkinson, it was discovered that Allen Meredith with the assistance of David “Dave” Jay Mansfield and James “Jim” Johnson opened a new company, “Mountain West Energy Services”. At the time this company was created, Meredith, Mansfield, and Johnson were still employed under Cannon Oil and Gas.

The affidavit, states that Meredith, Mansfield, and Johnson held meetings at Mountain West Energy Services headquarters in which they attempted to recruit Cannon Oil and Gas employees. Two employees witnessed multiple missing items that looked identical to the items missing from Cannon Oil and Gas. At that time Cannon Oil and Gas was missing approximately $75,000 worth of equipment. Upon investigation of Mountain West Energy Services property, Canon Oil and Gas’s property, receipts, and documents from both Wilkinson and Meredith, it was determined the similarities between many missing items and items found on Meredith’s property.

Within the investigation, it was found Mansfield used his Cannon Oil and Gas computer to cancel the Geoforce GPS subscription on all vehicles without probable cause to do so. Wilkinson told Detective Wharton that Mansfield also authorized iScout/KPA to transfer Cannon Oil and Gas intellectual/legal documents into Andrew Meredith’s (brother to Allen Meredith) business name, Mountain West Disposal out of Fort Collins, CO.

Due to the extent of this case, Mansfield is allowed to work within the states of WY, UT, and CO while still having access to speak with Allen Meredith and Jim Johnson, due to them all working together.