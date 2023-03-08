Escapee – CRC inmate failed to return last night

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

NATRONA COUNTY, WYOMING — The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Dakota Jenkins who is currently wanted for felony escape from official detention.

Dakota Jenkins is described as a 25-year-old white male, approximately 5’8” tall and 190 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair. He has multiple tattoos on his arms including a spider and skull, “Evanston Family Love”, and hatchet man, as well as a tattoo of a peace sign on his left ring finger. Jenkins was participating in the work-release program at the Casper Re-Entry Center (CRC) when he failed to report to his workplace on the morning of Tuesday, March 7th. Jenkins was contacted over the phone by CRC staff multiple times, he refused to report back to CRC. A deputy also contacted Jenkins over the phone, Jenkins refused to report back to CRC. Jenkins was then reported as an escapee by CRC staff to the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office. Jenkins was originally convicted of felony delivery of a controlled substance.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Dakota Jenkins please contact the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office at (307) 235-9282. If you see him, do not approach him and instead call 9-1-1. Information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming by calling (307) 577-8477 or online at crime-stoppers.com.

Information reported directly to Crime Stoppers that assists the investigation may be eligible for a cash reward. The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is committed to preserving the peace of our county and ensuring it is a safe place to live, work, and visit.