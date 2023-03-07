Felony escapes from the Casper Re-Entry Center program

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

NATRONA COUNTY, WYOMING — The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Collissi Woody who is currently wanted for felony escape from official detention.

Collissi Woody is described as a 25-year-old black male, approximately 6’4” tall and 225 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. Woody was participating in the work-release program at the Casper Re-Entry Center (CRC). He failed to return at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 6th, and was reported as an escapee by CRC staff to the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office. Woody was originally convicted of felony possession of a controlled substance and simple battery.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Collissi Woody please contact the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office at (307) 235-9282. If you see him, do not approach him and instead call 9-1-1. Information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming by calling (307) 577-8477 or online at crime-stoppers.com. Information reported directly to Crime Stoppers that assists the investigation may be eligible for a cash reward.

The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is committed to preserving the peace of our county and ensuring it is a safe place to live, work, and visit.