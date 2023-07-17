Former City of Green River Main Street Administrator arrested for larceny of Flaming Gorge Days and URA funds

Photo Courtesy of the Sweetwater Detention Center

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — The news of the cancellation of the annual Flaming Gorge Days event and the cancellation of many Main Street/URA events took the community by storm with many questions arising around where funds had gone.

City of Green River URA

The City of Green River’s URA, which is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) is not part of the city directly but part of the Main Street Program supported by the Wyoming Business Council and the City of Green River. Jennifer Melvin, former Main Street Administrator’s job duties included keeping the state and board informed of all money spent, donations received, and programs that were implemented and maintained within the program.

Within the City of Green River’s URA, the program took over Flaming Gorge Days and was run under the Development Fund as well as multiple committees. According to the affidavit, in May of 2023, Melvin began to call in sick to work, did not conduct URA or Flaming Gorge Days meetings, and did not update the city or state on events and activities, which resulted in the Green River’s URA Accreditation to be placed on probation. The ending result of this led to Flaming Gorge Days being canceled due to the account being empty.

Larceny of Flaming Gorge Days Account

After Melvin’s dismissal in May of 2023, all work-related mail was forwarded to other employees within the City of Green River which is where suspicious withdrawals and payments were found. It was noted that many of these withdrawals and payments led to the account being withdrawn multiple times.

With further investigation, Special Agent Warren found that the ending balance of the Flaming Gorge Days account in December of 2021 was $48,391.51, and at the end of December 2022, the account held $4,487.41. Many charges noted on the account came from supermarkets, Wyoming Downs, gas stations, Amazon, rental companies, hotels, retail stores, phone companies, liquor stores, and more. In May of 2023, the account totaled -$345.95. It was also noted that during these transactions, Melvin had moved money from the URA account to the Flaming Gorge Days account to “balance” things out. There was only one debit card issued for the Flaming Gorge Days account.

Between June 8, 2022 and May 21, 2023, Melvin had stolen a total of $42,942.55 from the Flaming Gorge Days account.

Larceny of Urban Renewal Agency Account

The ending balance in 2022 on the URA Account, ended with $76,580.31. In January of 2023 through May 2023, there were checks made to the Flaming Gorge Days account totaling $22,500.00, however, at the end of May of 2023, the account held a negative balance.

In 2021, the URA began the “Downtown Dollars” program, which allowed people to win vouchers for many businesses around downtown. If the business received a “Downtown Dollar”, Melvin would reimburse the business with a check. 13 checks were written as “cash” whereas some checks had businesses listed. The only business listed under “cash” withdrawal was Serenity One where the other businesses were specifically written. In total between April 2021 and January 2022, a total of $3,575.00 was “cash” reimbursed to Serenity One in Green River with no notice of the Downtown Dollars program. Special Agent Allison found that a high volume of businesses submitted vouchers in amounts of $300.00 to $175.00.

It was found that Melvin has an interest of the merchandise within Serenity One and found that all checks held her signature.

Between January 14, 2021 and May 30, 2023, a total of $34,551.53 was stolen from the URA account.

Charges

A total of $77,494.08 was stolen between the Flaming Gorge Days account and the URA account. Melvin was arrested on two counts of larceny totaling $20,000 in fines and up to 20 years in the State Penitentiary or other court-appointed facility.