Green River Police Blotter: April 10, 2019

Officers, while on normal patrol duties, observed a vehicle fail to yield at a stop sign. Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle. Officers followed the vehicle with the overhead lights activated, east on Iowa Ave, the vehicle continued traveling east and stopped in front of a residence on Iowa Circle. After the vehicle came to a stop, officers observed the driver, and front passenger exit the vehicle, and run inside a residence on Iowa Circle. Officers made contact at the residence with the driver of the vehicle and inquired about the incident, the subject denied any involvement in or knowledge about the incident. Officers then located the passenger from the vehicle attempting to hide from the officers. Both individuals continued to interfere with the officer’s investigation. Thomas Killett, age 39 of Green River, whom officers positively identified as the driver of the vehicle, was found to be intoxicated, and after field sobriety tasks were performed was arrested for DWUI and issued citations for DWUI, Interference with a Peace Officer, and Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign. The passenger, later identified as, Jordan Christiansen, age 29 of Green River, was arrested and issued a citation for Interference with a Peace Officer.