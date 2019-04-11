Green River Police Blotter: April 10, 2019

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:

 

Chief Tom Jarvie

 

Incident Agency Reported Nature Incident address Clearance Code
G19040362 GRPD 06:37:52 04/10/19 Training FAMILY JUSTICE CENTER
G19040363 GRPD 06:52:45 04/10/19 Information S 4TH E NFA
G19040364 GRPD 08:37:52 04/10/19 911 Calls XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19040365 GRPD 08:51:17 04/10/19 Fingerprints 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19040366 GRPD 10:02:41 04/10/19 Traffic Stop INDIAN HILLS DR & SHOSHONE
G19040367 GRPD 10:39:31 04/10/19 Traffic Stop E 4TH S & S 2ND E NFA
G19040368 GRPD 11:57:46 04/10/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19040369 GRPD 11:48:47 04/10/19 Civil Issues CLARK ST NFA
G19040370 GRPD 12:02:11 04/10/19 Follow-up CONESTOGA LN NFA
G19040371 GRPD 12:04:09 04/10/19 Information S WAGONWHEEL DR NFA
G19040372 GRPD 11:20:00 04/10/19 Juvenile-SRO XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX RTF
G19040373 GRPD 12:27:03 04/10/19 Follow-up IOWA AVE NFA
G19040374 GRPD 13:07:43 04/10/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19040375 GRPD 14:17:46 04/10/19 Motorist Assist UINTA DR & E FLAMING GORGE NFA
G19040376 GRPD 14:21:37 04/10/19 Larceny 1775 HITCHING POST DR RTF
Officers responded to a report of a larceny. Officers met with the Recreation Center Supervisor, who reported several sets of dumbbells had been taken from the weight room. Officers completed a report of the incident.
G19040377 GRPD 14:37:39 04/10/19 Juvenile 350 MONROE AVE NFA
G19040378 GRPD 14:59:00 04/10/19 Traffic Stop HITCHING POST DR NFA
Officers, while on normal patrol duties, observed a vehicle fail to yield at a stop sign. Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle. Officers followed the vehicle with the overhead lights activated, east on Iowa Ave, the vehicle continued traveling east and stopped in front of a residence on Iowa Circle. After the vehicle came to a stop, officers observed the driver, and front passenger exit the vehicle, and run inside a residence on Iowa Circle. Officers made contact at the residence with the driver of the vehicle and inquired about the incident, the subject denied any involvement in or knowledge about the incident. Officers then located the passenger from the vehicle attempting to hide from the officers. Both individuals continued to interfere with the officer’s investigation. Thomas Killett, age 39 of Green River, whom officers positively identified as the driver of the vehicle, was found to be intoxicated, and after field sobriety tasks were performed was arrested for DWUI and issued citations for DWUI, Interference with a Peace Officer, and Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign. The passenger, later identified as, Jordan Christiansen, age 29 of Green River, was arrested and issued a citation for Interference with a Peace Officer.
G19040379 GRPD 15:49:54 04/10/19 Information W TETON BLVD NFA
G19040380 GRPD 16:09:55 04/10/19 Follow-up ADAMS ST NFA
G19040381 GRPD 16:13:03 04/10/19 Follow-up E TETON BLVD NFA
G19040382 GRPD 16:19:00 04/10/19 Accidents CENTENNIAL & HITCHING POST RBM
Officers responded to a two-vehicle collision. It was reported vehicle-one was traveling south on Hitching Post Dr. and vehicle-two was traveling north on Hitching Post Dr. The rear driver-side tire on vehicle-one came off of the vehicle and proceeded to roll south on Hitching Post Dr. and collided with vehicle-two. Officers completed a report of the incident.
G19040383 GRPD 16:34:35 04/10/19 Follow-up CONESTOGA LN NFA
G19040384 GRPD 17:00:09 04/10/19 911 Calls XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19040385 GRPD 17:11:47 04/10/19 Animal Calls BRIDGER DR & HITCHING POST NFA
G19040386 GRPD 17:54:30 04/10/19 Animal Bite RIDGE CROSSING RTF
Animal Control Officers responded to a report of an animal bite. Officers met with an individual who advised as she was helping a family member off the couch, the family member made a groaning noise and the family members dog, being defensive, bit the individual on the arm. The victim advised they went to the hospital and received treatment for the bite. The owner of the dog was unable to provide proof of  Rabies vaccination, so the dog was taken to the shelter to be placed under a 10-day Rabies quarantine until the proof of vaccination can be obtained or the 10-days are completed.
G19040387 GRPD 19:55:54 04/10/19 Bar Check 95 E RAILROAD AVE NFA
G19040388 GRPD 20:07:53 04/10/19 Bar Check 77 E RAILROAD AVE NFA
G19040389 GRPD 20:08:58 04/10/19 Bar Check 41 E RAILROAD AVE NFA
G19040390 GRPD 20:10:36 04/10/19 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA
G19040391 GRPD 15:53:54 04/10/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19040392 GRPD 21:23:14 04/10/19 REDDI E 3RD S & S 3RD E NFA
G19040393 GRPD 22:55:01 04/10/19 Alcohol Offense RIVER VIEW DR & UINTA DR NFA
Officers, while on normal patrol duties, observed a vehicle fail to stop at a posted stop sign. Officers followed the vehicle south on Uinta. The vehicle continued southbound on Uinta and made a lane change into the right lane without using a turn signal. Officers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle. While conducting the traffic stop, officers detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from the driver’s breath. Officers conducted field sobriety tasks on the driver, identified as, Troy Lawson age 50 of Green River. Lawson was placed under arrest, issued a citation for DWUI, and issued a warning for the Stop Sign Violation. Officers transported Lawson to the Sweetwater County Detention Center and completed a report of the incident.
G19040394 GRPD 23:56:01 04/10/19 Agency Assist CHURCH VIEW DR NFA
G19040395 GRPD 03:05:12 04/11/19 Traffic Offense UINTA DR NFA
G19040396 GRPD 05:54:06 04/11/19 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA

Clearance Code Description of Code

GOA Gone on Arrival

NFA No Further Action

OUT Out of Position

RTF Report to Follow

UNF Unfounded

 

 

