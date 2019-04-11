Green River Police Blotter: April 10, 2019

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
|Incident
|Agency
|Reported
|Nature
|Incident address
|Clearance Code
|G19040362
|GRPD
|06:37:52 04/10/19
|Training
|FAMILY JUSTICE CENTER
|G19040363
|GRPD
|06:52:45 04/10/19
|Information
|S 4TH E
|NFA
|G19040364
|GRPD
|08:37:52 04/10/19
|911 Calls
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19040365
|GRPD
|08:51:17 04/10/19
|Fingerprints
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19040366
|GRPD
|10:02:41 04/10/19
|Traffic Stop
|INDIAN HILLS DR & SHOSHONE
|G19040367
|GRPD
|10:39:31 04/10/19
|Traffic Stop
|E 4TH S & S 2ND E
|NFA
|G19040368
|GRPD
|11:57:46 04/10/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19040369
|GRPD
|11:48:47 04/10/19
|Civil Issues
|CLARK ST
|NFA
|G19040370
|GRPD
|12:02:11 04/10/19
|Follow-up
|CONESTOGA LN
|NFA
|G19040371
|GRPD
|12:04:09 04/10/19
|Information
|S WAGONWHEEL DR
|NFA
|G19040372
|GRPD
|11:20:00 04/10/19
|Juvenile-SRO
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|RTF
|G19040373
|GRPD
|12:27:03 04/10/19
|Follow-up
|IOWA AVE
|NFA
|G19040374
|GRPD
|13:07:43 04/10/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19040375
|GRPD
|14:17:46 04/10/19
|Motorist Assist
|UINTA DR & E FLAMING GORGE
|NFA
|G19040376
|GRPD
|14:21:37 04/10/19
|Larceny
|1775 HITCHING POST DR
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a larceny. Officers met with the Recreation Center Supervisor, who reported several sets of dumbbells had been taken from the weight room. Officers completed a report of the incident.
|G19040377
|GRPD
|14:37:39 04/10/19
|Juvenile
|350 MONROE AVE
|NFA
|G19040378
|GRPD
|14:59:00 04/10/19
|Traffic Stop
|HITCHING POST DR
|NFA
|Officers, while on normal patrol duties, observed a vehicle fail to yield at a stop sign. Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle. Officers followed the vehicle with the overhead lights activated, east on Iowa Ave, the vehicle continued traveling east and stopped in front of a residence on Iowa Circle. After the vehicle came to a stop, officers observed the driver, and front passenger exit the vehicle, and run inside a residence on Iowa Circle. Officers made contact at the residence with the driver of the vehicle and inquired about the incident, the subject denied any involvement in or knowledge about the incident. Officers then located the passenger from the vehicle attempting to hide from the officers. Both individuals continued to interfere with the officer’s investigation. Thomas Killett, age 39 of Green River, whom officers positively identified as the driver of the vehicle, was found to be intoxicated, and after field sobriety tasks were performed was arrested for DWUI and issued citations for DWUI, Interference with a Peace Officer, and Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign. The passenger, later identified as, Jordan Christiansen, age 29 of Green River, was arrested and issued a citation for Interference with a Peace Officer.
|G19040379
|GRPD
|15:49:54 04/10/19
|Information
|W TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G19040380
|GRPD
|16:09:55 04/10/19
|Follow-up
|ADAMS ST
|NFA
|G19040381
|GRPD
|16:13:03 04/10/19
|Follow-up
|E TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G19040382
|GRPD
|16:19:00 04/10/19
|Accidents
|CENTENNIAL & HITCHING POST
|RBM
|Officers responded to a two-vehicle collision. It was reported vehicle-one was traveling south on Hitching Post Dr. and vehicle-two was traveling north on Hitching Post Dr. The rear driver-side tire on vehicle-one came off of the vehicle and proceeded to roll south on Hitching Post Dr. and collided with vehicle-two. Officers completed a report of the incident.
|G19040383
|GRPD
|16:34:35 04/10/19
|Follow-up
|CONESTOGA LN
|NFA
|G19040384
|GRPD
|17:00:09 04/10/19
|911 Calls
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19040385
|GRPD
|17:11:47 04/10/19
|Animal Calls
|BRIDGER DR & HITCHING POST
|NFA
|G19040386
|GRPD
|17:54:30 04/10/19
|Animal Bite
|RIDGE CROSSING
|RTF
|Animal Control Officers responded to a report of an animal bite. Officers met with an individual who advised as she was helping a family member off the couch, the family member made a groaning noise and the family members dog, being defensive, bit the individual on the arm. The victim advised they went to the hospital and received treatment for the bite. The owner of the dog was unable to provide proof of Rabies vaccination, so the dog was taken to the shelter to be placed under a 10-day Rabies quarantine until the proof of vaccination can be obtained or the 10-days are completed.
|G19040387
|GRPD
|19:55:54 04/10/19
|Bar Check
|95 E RAILROAD AVE
|NFA
|G19040388
|GRPD
|20:07:53 04/10/19
|Bar Check
|77 E RAILROAD AVE
|NFA
|G19040389
|GRPD
|20:08:58 04/10/19
|Bar Check
|41 E RAILROAD AVE
|NFA
|G19040390
|GRPD
|20:10:36 04/10/19
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|NFA
|G19040391
|GRPD
|15:53:54 04/10/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19040392
|GRPD
|21:23:14 04/10/19
|REDDI
|E 3RD S & S 3RD E
|NFA
|G19040393
|GRPD
|22:55:01 04/10/19
|Alcohol Offense
|RIVER VIEW DR & UINTA DR
|NFA
|Officers, while on normal patrol duties, observed a vehicle fail to stop at a posted stop sign. Officers followed the vehicle south on Uinta. The vehicle continued southbound on Uinta and made a lane change into the right lane without using a turn signal. Officers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle. While conducting the traffic stop, officers detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from the driver’s breath. Officers conducted field sobriety tasks on the driver, identified as, Troy Lawson age 50 of Green River. Lawson was placed under arrest, issued a citation for DWUI, and issued a warning for the Stop Sign Violation. Officers transported Lawson to the Sweetwater County Detention Center and completed a report of the incident.
|G19040394
|GRPD
|23:56:01 04/10/19
|Agency Assist
|CHURCH VIEW DR
|NFA
|G19040395
|GRPD
|03:05:12 04/11/19
|Traffic Offense
|UINTA DR
|NFA
|G19040396
|GRPD
|05:54:06 04/11/19
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|NFA
JG
Clearance Code Description of Code
GOA Gone on Arrival
NFA No Further Action
OUT Out of Position
RTF Report to Follow
UNF Unfounded