Green River Police Blotter: April 11, 2019

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:

 

The charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty.

Chief Tom Jarvie

 

Incident Agency Reported Nature Incident address Clearance Code
G19040397 GRPD 06:14:11 04/11/19 Animal Calls MM91 I 80 EB NFA
G19040398 GRPD 06:57:13 04/11/19 Agency Assist ANDREWS ST NFA
G19040399 GRPD 07:25:01 04/11/19 Animal Calls ADAMS ST NFA
G19040400 GRPD 08:23:43 04/11/19 Traffic Stop E 4TH S NFA
G19040401 GRPD 09:02:59 04/11/19 VIN Inspection ARIZONA ST NFA
G19040402 GRPD 10:07:28 04/11/19 VIN Inspection E 4TH S NFA
G19040403 GRPD 11:17:04 04/11/19 Fingerprints 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19040404 GRPD 11:18:01 04/11/19 Follow-up CROSSBOW DR NFA
G19040405 GRPD 11:22:18 04/11/19 Animal Calls FOX HILLS DR NFA
G19040406 GRPD 11:30:50 04/11/19 Traffic Hazard SHOSHONE & HITCHING POST NFA
G19040407 GRPD 11:31:49 04/11/19 Follow-up UINTA DR NFA
G19040408 GRPD 11:36:22 04/11/19 Follow-up WILDERNESS TRL NFA
G19040409 GRPD 11:35:13 04/11/19 VIN Inspection HITCHING POST DR NFA
G19040410 GRPD 12:02:26 04/11/19 Animal Calls E TETON BLVD NFA
G19040411 GRPD 12:35:56 04/11/19 Accidents E RAILROAD AVE RBM
Officers responded to a report of a vehicle collision. Officers met with an individual who reported they found damage to their parked unoccupied car and a note. Officers were not able to make contact with the subject who left the note on the vehicle. Officers completed a report of the incident and will follow up to make contact with the other vehicle driver.
G19040412 GRPD 13:04:23 04/11/19 Fingerprints 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19040413 GRPD 13:21:26 04/11/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19040414 GRPD 13:39:59 04/11/19 VIN Inspection WINDRIVER DR NFA
G19040415 GRPD 13:49:16 04/11/19 Escort 50 E 2ND N NFA
G19040416 GRPD 14:25:56 04/11/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19040417 GRPD 14:15:51 04/11/19 Parking Problem S 5TH W NFA
G19040418 GRPD 14:38:58 04/11/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19040419 GRPD 16:20:02 04/11/19 Domestic Violence XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
Officers responded to a report of domestic violence. Upon arrival, officers met with individuals who reported a verbal dispute had occurred.
G19040420 GRPD 15:26:00 04/11/19 Animal Calls BRIDGER DR GOA
G19040421 GRPD 15:16:18 04/11/19 Information SCHULTZ ST NFA
G19040422 GRPD 17:10:02 04/11/19 Follow-up W TETON BLVD NFA
G19040423 GRPD 18:04:47 04/11/19 Accidents 445 E FLAMING GORGE WAY RBM
Officers responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision in the drive-thru. It was reported vehicle-one was in the drive-thru in front of vehicle-two. Vehicle-one began to back up and struck the front of vehicle-two. The driver of vehicle-one, Gregory Gable, age 53 of Green River, was issued a citation for Inattentive Driving with a Crash. Officers completed a report of the incident.
G19040424 GRPD 18:00:45 04/11/19 Follow-up SOUTH CAROLINA DR NFA
G19040425 GRPD 18:25:45 04/11/19 Disturbance HITCHING POST DR NFA
G19040426 GRPD 19:11:49 04/11/19 Fraud W FLAMING GORGE WAY RTF
Officers responded to a report of fraud. Officers met with an individual who found a counterfeit $20.00 bill. Officers took possession of the counterfeit bill and completed a report of the incident.
G19040427 GRPD 20:32:33 04/11/19 Paper Service XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19040428 GRPD 20:36:05 04/11/19 Security Check 801 CEMETERY RD NFA
G19040429 GRPD 20:49:59 04/11/19 Traffic Stop MANSFACE ST & EASY ST NFA
G19040430 GRPD 21:17:05 04/11/19 Agency Assist CROSSBOW DR NFA
G19040431 GRPD 21:56:53 04/11/19 Subject Removal W 3RD N RTF
Officers responded to a report of a subject removal. Officers met with an individual who reported a verbal dispute with a subject, and they wanted the subject removed from the property. Officers completed a report of the incident.
G19040432 GRPD 23:26:21 04/11/19 Disturbance E FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19040433 GRPD 23:35:03 04/11/19 Welfare Check XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19040434 GRPD 23:51:05 04/11/19 Parking Problem UPLAND WAY NFA
G19040435 GRPD 04:31:00 04/12/19 Traffic Stop E RAILROAD AVE NFA
G19040436 GRPD 05:40:18 04/12/19 Security Check 801 CEMETERY RD NFA

JG

Clearance Code Description of Code

GOA Gone on Arrival

NFA No Further Action

OUT Out of Position

RTF Report to Follow

UNF Unfounded

