Green River Police Blotter: April 11, 2019

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
The charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty.
Chief Tom Jarvie
|Incident
|Agency
|Reported
|Nature
|Incident address
|Clearance Code
|G19040397
|GRPD
|06:14:11 04/11/19
|Animal Calls
|MM91 I 80 EB
|NFA
|G19040398
|GRPD
|06:57:13 04/11/19
|Agency Assist
|ANDREWS ST
|NFA
|G19040399
|GRPD
|07:25:01 04/11/19
|Animal Calls
|ADAMS ST
|NFA
|G19040400
|GRPD
|08:23:43 04/11/19
|Traffic Stop
|E 4TH S
|NFA
|G19040401
|GRPD
|09:02:59 04/11/19
|VIN Inspection
|ARIZONA ST
|NFA
|G19040402
|GRPD
|10:07:28 04/11/19
|VIN Inspection
|E 4TH S
|NFA
|G19040403
|GRPD
|11:17:04 04/11/19
|Fingerprints
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19040404
|GRPD
|11:18:01 04/11/19
|Follow-up
|CROSSBOW DR
|NFA
|G19040405
|GRPD
|11:22:18 04/11/19
|Animal Calls
|FOX HILLS DR
|NFA
|G19040406
|GRPD
|11:30:50 04/11/19
|Traffic Hazard
|SHOSHONE & HITCHING POST
|NFA
|G19040407
|GRPD
|11:31:49 04/11/19
|Follow-up
|UINTA DR
|NFA
|G19040408
|GRPD
|11:36:22 04/11/19
|Follow-up
|WILDERNESS TRL
|NFA
|G19040409
|GRPD
|11:35:13 04/11/19
|VIN Inspection
|HITCHING POST DR
|NFA
|G19040410
|GRPD
|12:02:26 04/11/19
|Animal Calls
|E TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G19040411
|GRPD
|12:35:56 04/11/19
|Accidents
|E RAILROAD AVE
|RBM
|Officers responded to a report of a vehicle collision. Officers met with an individual who reported they found damage to their parked unoccupied car and a note. Officers were not able to make contact with the subject who left the note on the vehicle. Officers completed a report of the incident and will follow up to make contact with the other vehicle driver.
|G19040412
|GRPD
|13:04:23 04/11/19
|Fingerprints
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19040413
|GRPD
|13:21:26 04/11/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19040414
|GRPD
|13:39:59 04/11/19
|VIN Inspection
|WINDRIVER DR
|NFA
|G19040415
|GRPD
|13:49:16 04/11/19
|Escort
|50 E 2ND N
|NFA
|G19040416
|GRPD
|14:25:56 04/11/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19040417
|GRPD
|14:15:51 04/11/19
|Parking Problem
|S 5TH W
|NFA
|G19040418
|GRPD
|14:38:58 04/11/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19040419
|GRPD
|16:20:02 04/11/19
|Domestic Violence
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|Officers responded to a report of domestic violence. Upon arrival, officers met with individuals who reported a verbal dispute had occurred.
|G19040420
|GRPD
|15:26:00 04/11/19
|Animal Calls
|BRIDGER DR
|GOA
|G19040421
|GRPD
|15:16:18 04/11/19
|Information
|SCHULTZ ST
|NFA
|G19040422
|GRPD
|17:10:02 04/11/19
|Follow-up
|W TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G19040423
|GRPD
|18:04:47 04/11/19
|Accidents
|445 E FLAMING GORGE WAY
|RBM
|Officers responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision in the drive-thru. It was reported vehicle-one was in the drive-thru in front of vehicle-two. Vehicle-one began to back up and struck the front of vehicle-two. The driver of vehicle-one, Gregory Gable, age 53 of Green River, was issued a citation for Inattentive Driving with a Crash. Officers completed a report of the incident.
|G19040424
|GRPD
|18:00:45 04/11/19
|Follow-up
|SOUTH CAROLINA DR
|NFA
|G19040425
|GRPD
|18:25:45 04/11/19
|Disturbance
|HITCHING POST DR
|NFA
|G19040426
|GRPD
|19:11:49 04/11/19
|Fraud
|W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of fraud. Officers met with an individual who found a counterfeit $20.00 bill. Officers took possession of the counterfeit bill and completed a report of the incident.
|G19040427
|GRPD
|20:32:33 04/11/19
|Paper Service
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19040428
|GRPD
|20:36:05 04/11/19
|Security Check
|801 CEMETERY RD
|NFA
|G19040429
|GRPD
|20:49:59 04/11/19
|Traffic Stop
|MANSFACE ST & EASY ST
|NFA
|G19040430
|GRPD
|21:17:05 04/11/19
|Agency Assist
|CROSSBOW DR
|NFA
|G19040431
|GRPD
|21:56:53 04/11/19
|Subject Removal
|W 3RD N
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a subject removal. Officers met with an individual who reported a verbal dispute with a subject, and they wanted the subject removed from the property. Officers completed a report of the incident.
|G19040432
|GRPD
|23:26:21 04/11/19
|Disturbance
|E FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19040433
|GRPD
|23:35:03 04/11/19
|Welfare Check
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19040434
|GRPD
|23:51:05 04/11/19
|Parking Problem
|UPLAND WAY
|NFA
|G19040435
|GRPD
|04:31:00 04/12/19
|Traffic Stop
|E RAILROAD AVE
|NFA
|G19040436
|GRPD
|05:40:18 04/12/19
|Security Check
|801 CEMETERY RD
|NFA
JG
Clearance Code Description of Code
GOA Gone on Arrival
NFA No Further Action
OUT Out of Position
RTF Report to Follow
UNF Unfounded