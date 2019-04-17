Green River Police Blotter: April 16, 2019

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
The charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty.
Chief Tom Jarvie
|Incident
|Agency
|Reported
|Nature
|Incident address
|Clearance Code
|G19040533
|GRPD
|08:33:23 04/16/19
|Vandalism
|MANSFACE ST
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of malicious mischief. Officers met with an employee at the Masface Terrace that reported finding damage to a fire door inside the building. Officers completed a report of the incident.
|G19040534
|GRPD
|08:58:44 04/16/19
|Alarm
|211 E FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19040535
|GRPD
|09:35:30 04/16/19
|Parking Problem
|JENSEN ST
|NFA
|G19040536
|GRPD
|09:56:40 04/16/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19040537
|GRPD
|09:59:21 04/16/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19040538
|GRPD
|10:12:14 04/16/19
|Traffic Stop
|HILLCREST & W FLAMING GORGE
|NFA
|G19040539
|GRPD
|10:22:03 04/16/19
|Fingerprints
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19040540
|GRPD
|11:03:11 04/16/19
|Fingerprints
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19040541
|GRPD
|11:03:14 04/16/19
|Parking Problem
|E FLAMING GORGE WAY
|RTF
|Officers responded to a parking complaint. Officers tagged several vehicles that were in violation of city ordinance.
|G19040542
|GRPD
|11:07:51 04/16/19
|Citizen Assist
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19040543
|GRPD
|11:28:00 04/16/19
|Escort
|50 E 2ND N
|NFA
|G19040544
|GRPD
|11:41:31 04/16/19
|Fingerprints
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19040545
|GRPD
|11:34:26 04/16/19
|VIN Inspection
|UINTA DR
|NFA
|G19040546
|GRPD
|12:03:52 04/16/19
|Citizen Assist
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19040547
|GRPD
|12:24:29 04/16/19
|Citizen Assist
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19040548
|GRPD
|12:29:06 04/16/19
|Animal Calls
|E 2ND S
|NFA
|G19040549
|GRPD
|12:38:33 04/16/19
|Traffic Stop
|MONROE AV
|NFA
|G19040550
|GRPD
|12:57:05 04/16/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|G19040551
|GRPD
|12:57:55 04/16/19
|Fingerprints
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19040552
|GRPD
|13:40:57 04/16/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19040553
|GRPD
|14:11:38 04/16/19
|VIN Inspection
|NEW JERSEY LN
|NFA
|G19040554
|GRPD
|16:22:59 04/16/19
|Larceny
|580 E FLAMING GORGE WAY
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a larceny. Officers met with an employee at the Hitching Post Restaurant who reported two subjects left without paying for their food. Officers completed a report of the incident.
|G19040555
|GRPD
|16:30:33 04/16/19
|VIN Inspection
|POWELL ST
|NFA
|G19040556
|GRPD
|17:00:37 04/16/19
|Follow-up
|E RAILROAD AVE
|NFA
|G19040557
|GRPD
|17:15:08 04/16/19
|Traffic Stop
|E FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19040558
|GRPD
|17:16:46 04/16/19
|Traffic Stop
|E TETON BLVD & MONROE AVE
|NFA
|G19040559
|GRPD
|17:24:27 04/16/19
|Citizen Assist
|270 E FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19040560
|GRPD
|18:15:29 04/16/19
|Found Property
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|G19040561
|GRPD
|18:42:01 04/16/19
|Follow-up
|BIRCH ST
|NFA
|G19040562
|GRPD
|18:42:58 04/16/19
|Civil Issues
|59 UINTA DR
|NFA
|G19040563
|GRPD
|19:37:19 04/16/19
|Paper Service
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19040564
|GRPD
|20:23:25 04/16/19
|Traffic Stop
|ASTLE AVE & LOGAN ST
|NFA
|G19040565
|GRPD
|21:30:13 04/16/19
|Agency Assist
|MONROE AVE
|RTF
|Officers, while on an agency assist call, made contact with Kaylee Kofoed, age 25 of Green River, who was found to have an active warrant out of Uinta County. Officers confirmed the active warrant for Failure to Appear on an original charge of Throwing a Burning Substance From a Moving Vehicle. Kofoed was arrested per the active warrant and transported to the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
|G19040566
|GRPD
|23:35:20 04/16/19
|Agency Assist
|MONROE AVE
|RTF
|Officers responded for an agency assist. Officers met with a Probation and Parole agent who advised they had an Arrest and Hold Order for Mason Pope, age 28 of Green River. Pope was arrested per the active order and transported to the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
|G19040567
|GRPD
|00:04:20 04/17/19
|Domestic Violence
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19040568
|GRPD
|01:42:56 04/17/19
|Agency Assist
|W RAILROAD AVE
|NFA
Clearance Code Description of Code
GOA Gone on Arrival
NFA No Further Action
OUT Out of Position
RTF Report to Follow
UNF Unfounded