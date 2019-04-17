Green River Police Blotter: April 16, 2019

0
7

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:

Advertisement

 

The charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty.

Chief Tom Jarvie

 

Incident Agency Reported Nature Incident address Clearance Code
G19040533 GRPD 08:33:23 04/16/19 Vandalism MANSFACE ST RTF
Officers responded to a report of malicious mischief. Officers met with an employee at the Masface Terrace that reported finding damage to a fire door inside the building. Officers completed a report of the incident.
G19040534 GRPD 08:58:44 04/16/19 Alarm 211 E FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19040535 GRPD 09:35:30 04/16/19 Parking Problem JENSEN ST NFA
G19040536 GRPD 09:56:40 04/16/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19040537 GRPD 09:59:21 04/16/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19040538 GRPD 10:12:14 04/16/19 Traffic Stop HILLCREST & W FLAMING GORGE NFA
G19040539 GRPD 10:22:03 04/16/19 Fingerprints 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19040540 GRPD 11:03:11 04/16/19 Fingerprints 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19040541 GRPD 11:03:14 04/16/19 Parking Problem E FLAMING GORGE WAY RTF
Officers responded to a parking complaint. Officers tagged several vehicles that were in violation of city ordinance.
G19040542 GRPD 11:07:51 04/16/19 Citizen Assist 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19040543 GRPD 11:28:00 04/16/19 Escort 50 E 2ND N NFA
G19040544 GRPD 11:41:31 04/16/19 Fingerprints 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19040545 GRPD 11:34:26 04/16/19 VIN Inspection UINTA DR NFA
G19040546 GRPD 12:03:52 04/16/19 Citizen Assist 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19040547 GRPD 12:24:29 04/16/19 Citizen Assist 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19040548 GRPD 12:29:06 04/16/19 Animal Calls E 2ND S NFA
G19040549 GRPD 12:38:33 04/16/19 Traffic Stop MONROE AV NFA
G19040550 GRPD 12:57:05 04/16/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
G19040551 GRPD 12:57:55 04/16/19 Fingerprints 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19040552 GRPD 13:40:57 04/16/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19040553 GRPD 14:11:38 04/16/19 VIN Inspection NEW JERSEY LN NFA
G19040554 GRPD 16:22:59 04/16/19 Larceny 580 E FLAMING GORGE WAY RTF
Officers responded to a report of a larceny. Officers met with an employee at the Hitching Post Restaurant who reported two subjects left without paying for their food. Officers completed a report of the incident.
G19040555 GRPD 16:30:33 04/16/19 VIN Inspection POWELL ST NFA
G19040556 GRPD 17:00:37 04/16/19 Follow-up E RAILROAD AVE NFA
G19040557 GRPD 17:15:08 04/16/19 Traffic Stop E FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19040558 GRPD 17:16:46 04/16/19 Traffic Stop E TETON BLVD & MONROE AVE NFA
G19040559 GRPD 17:24:27 04/16/19 Citizen Assist 270 E FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19040560 GRPD 18:15:29 04/16/19 Found Property 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
G19040561 GRPD 18:42:01 04/16/19 Follow-up BIRCH ST NFA
G19040562 GRPD 18:42:58 04/16/19 Civil Issues 59 UINTA DR NFA
G19040563 GRPD 19:37:19 04/16/19 Paper Service XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19040564 GRPD 20:23:25 04/16/19 Traffic Stop ASTLE AVE & LOGAN ST NFA
G19040565 GRPD 21:30:13 04/16/19 Agency Assist MONROE AVE RTF
Officers, while on an agency assist call, made contact with Kaylee Kofoed, age 25 of Green River, who was found to have an active warrant out of Uinta County. Officers confirmed the active warrant for Failure to Appear on an original charge of Throwing a Burning Substance From a Moving Vehicle. Kofoed was arrested per the active warrant and transported to the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
G19040566 GRPD 23:35:20 04/16/19 Agency Assist MONROE AVE RTF
Officers responded for an agency assist. Officers met with a Probation and Parole agent who advised they had an Arrest and Hold Order for Mason Pope, age 28 of Green River. Pope was arrested per the active order and transported to the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
G19040567 GRPD 00:04:20 04/17/19 Domestic Violence XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19040568 GRPD 01:42:56 04/17/19 Agency Assist W RAILROAD AVE NFA

JG

Clearance Code Description of Code

GOA Gone on Arrival

NFA No Further Action

OUT Out of Position

RTF Report to Follow

UNF Unfounded

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR