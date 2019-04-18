Green River Police Blotter: April 17, 2019

Incident Agency Reported Nature Incident address Clearance Code

G19040569 GRPD 07:49:41 04/17/19 Suspicious JUNIPER ST NFA

G19040570 GRPD 08:33:00 04/17/19 Paper Service XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19040571 GRPD 08:38:26 04/17/19 VIN Inspection MIDWEST DR NFA

G19040572 GRPD 08:40:11 04/17/19 Paper Service XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19040573 GRPD 09:18:59 04/17/19 VIN Inspection HITCHING POST DR NFA

G19040574 GRPD 09:50:13 04/17/19 911 Calls XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19040575 GRPD 10:52:45 04/17/19 Larceny W TETON BLVD RTF

Officers responded to a report of a larceny. Officers met with an individual who reported an item missing from their vehicle. Officers completed a report of the incident.

G19040576 GRPD 11:17:56 04/17/19 Animal Calls W TETON BLVD NFA

G19040577 GRPD 11:33:14 04/17/19 VIN Inspection ELK MOUNTAIN DR NFA

G19040578 GRPD 11:37:14 04/17/19 Parking Problem ARKANSAS DR & ALABAMA DR RTF

Officers responded to a parking problem. Officers met with an individual who reported a trailer being parked on the roadway and causing a traffic hazard. Officers contacted the owner of the trailer and issued a verbal warning for the parking violation.

G19040579 GRPD 13:07:19 04/17/19 VIN Inspection WINDRIVER DR NFA

G19040580 GRPD 13:41:36 04/17/19 Juvenile XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19040581 GRPD 14:18:29 04/17/19 Larceny PARK VIEW DR RTF

Officers responded to a report of a larceny. Officers met with individuals who reported several items missing from their residence. Officers completed a report of the incident.

G19040582 GRPD 14:52:04 04/17/19 Larceny 905 BRIDGER DR; Smith’s RTF

Officers responded to a report of a larceny. Officers met with an employee at Smith’s who reported an individual had walked out of the store without paying for their groceries. Officers completed a report of the incident.

G19040583 GRPD 14:57:16 04/17/19 Information BRIDGER DR NFA

G19040584 GRPD 16:03:35 04/17/19 Information W TETON BLVD NFA

G19040585 GRPD 16:48:38 04/17/19 Suspicious 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19040586 GRPD 17:01:24 04/17/19 Lost Property MEDICINE BOW DR RTF

Officers responded to a report of lost property. Officers met with an individual who reported an item lost or stolen. RTF

G19040587 GRPD 18:09:44 04/17/19 Found Property BRIDGER DR; SMITHS RTF

Officers responded to a report of found property. Officers met with an employee who had found a wallet. Officers took possession of the wallet for safekeeping and attempted to contact the owner of the wallet. Officers completed a report of the incident.

G19040588 GRPD 19:37:47 04/17/19 Information 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19040589 GRPD 19:44:56 04/17/19 Runaway XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19040590 GRPD 21:28:36 04/17/19 Welfare Check XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19040591 GRPD 22:33:23 04/17/19 Information E FLAMING GORGE WAY; NFA

G19040592 GRPD 22:43:02 04/17/19 Agency Assist MM91 I 80 EB NFA