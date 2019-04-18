Green River Police Blotter: April 17, 2019

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
Chief Tom Jarvie
|Incident
|Agency
|Reported
|Nature
|Incident address
|Clearance Code
|G19040569
|GRPD
|07:49:41 04/17/19
|Suspicious
|JUNIPER ST
|NFA
|G19040570
|GRPD
|08:33:00 04/17/19
|Paper Service
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19040571
|GRPD
|08:38:26 04/17/19
|VIN Inspection
|MIDWEST DR
|NFA
|G19040572
|GRPD
|08:40:11 04/17/19
|Paper Service
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19040573
|GRPD
|09:18:59 04/17/19
|VIN Inspection
|HITCHING POST DR
|NFA
|G19040574
|GRPD
|09:50:13 04/17/19
|911 Calls
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19040575
|GRPD
|10:52:45 04/17/19
|Larceny
|W TETON BLVD
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a larceny. Officers met with an individual who reported an item missing from their vehicle. Officers completed a report of the incident.
|G19040576
|GRPD
|11:17:56 04/17/19
|Animal Calls
|W TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G19040577
|GRPD
|11:33:14 04/17/19
|VIN Inspection
|ELK MOUNTAIN DR
|NFA
|G19040578
|GRPD
|11:37:14 04/17/19
|Parking Problem
|ARKANSAS DR & ALABAMA DR
|RTF
|Officers responded to a parking problem. Officers met with an individual who reported a trailer being parked on the roadway and causing a traffic hazard. Officers contacted the owner of the trailer and issued a verbal warning for the parking violation.
|G19040579
|GRPD
|13:07:19 04/17/19
|VIN Inspection
|WINDRIVER DR
|NFA
|G19040580
|GRPD
|13:41:36 04/17/19
|Juvenile
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19040581
|GRPD
|14:18:29 04/17/19
|Larceny
|PARK VIEW DR
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a larceny. Officers met with individuals who reported several items missing from their residence. Officers completed a report of the incident.
|G19040582
|GRPD
|14:52:04 04/17/19
|Larceny
|905 BRIDGER DR; Smith’s
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a larceny. Officers met with an employee at Smith’s who reported an individual had walked out of the store without paying for their groceries. Officers completed a report of the incident.
|G19040583
|GRPD
|14:57:16 04/17/19
|Information
|BRIDGER DR
|NFA
|G19040584
|GRPD
|16:03:35 04/17/19
|Information
|W TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G19040585
|GRPD
|16:48:38 04/17/19
|Suspicious
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19040586
|GRPD
|17:01:24 04/17/19
|Lost Property
|MEDICINE BOW DR
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of lost property. Officers met with an individual who reported an item lost or stolen. RTF
|G19040587
|GRPD
|18:09:44 04/17/19
|Found Property
|BRIDGER DR; SMITHS
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of found property. Officers met with an employee who had found a wallet. Officers took possession of the wallet for safekeeping and attempted to contact the owner of the wallet. Officers completed a report of the incident.
|G19040588
|GRPD
|19:37:47 04/17/19
|Information
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19040589
|GRPD
|19:44:56 04/17/19
|Runaway
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19040590
|GRPD
|21:28:36 04/17/19
|Welfare Check
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19040591
|GRPD
|22:33:23 04/17/19
|Information
|E FLAMING GORGE WAY;
|NFA
|G19040592
|GRPD
|22:43:02 04/17/19
|Agency Assist
|MM91 I 80 EB
|NFA
|G19040593
|GRPD
|04:49:20 04/18/19
|Warrant
|RIVER VIEW DR & UINTA DR
|NFA
JG
Clearance Code Description of Code
GOA Gone on Arrival
NFA No Further Action
OUT Out of Position
RTF Report to Follow
UNF Unfounded