Green River Police Blotter: April 17, 2019

17

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:

The charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty.

Chief Tom Jarvie

 

Incident Agency Reported Nature Incident address Clearance Code
G19040569 GRPD 07:49:41 04/17/19 Suspicious JUNIPER ST NFA
G19040570 GRPD 08:33:00 04/17/19 Paper Service XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19040571 GRPD 08:38:26 04/17/19 VIN Inspection MIDWEST DR NFA
G19040572 GRPD 08:40:11 04/17/19 Paper Service XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19040573 GRPD 09:18:59 04/17/19 VIN Inspection HITCHING POST DR NFA
G19040574 GRPD 09:50:13 04/17/19 911 Calls XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19040575 GRPD 10:52:45 04/17/19 Larceny W TETON BLVD RTF
Officers responded to a report of a larceny. Officers met with an individual who reported an item missing from their vehicle. Officers completed a report of the incident.
G19040576 GRPD 11:17:56 04/17/19 Animal Calls W TETON BLVD NFA
G19040577 GRPD 11:33:14 04/17/19 VIN Inspection ELK MOUNTAIN DR NFA
G19040578 GRPD 11:37:14 04/17/19 Parking Problem ARKANSAS DR & ALABAMA DR RTF
Officers responded to a parking problem. Officers met with an individual who reported a trailer being parked on the roadway and causing a traffic hazard. Officers contacted the owner of the trailer and issued a verbal warning for the parking violation.
G19040579 GRPD 13:07:19 04/17/19 VIN Inspection WINDRIVER DR NFA
G19040580 GRPD 13:41:36 04/17/19 Juvenile XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19040581 GRPD 14:18:29 04/17/19 Larceny PARK VIEW DR RTF
Officers responded to a report of a larceny. Officers met with individuals who reported several items missing from their residence. Officers completed a report of the incident.
G19040582 GRPD 14:52:04 04/17/19 Larceny 905 BRIDGER DR; Smith’s RTF
Officers responded to a report of a larceny. Officers met with an employee at Smith’s who reported an individual had walked out of the store without paying for their groceries. Officers completed a report of the incident.
G19040583 GRPD 14:57:16 04/17/19 Information BRIDGER DR NFA
G19040584 GRPD 16:03:35 04/17/19 Information W TETON BLVD NFA
G19040585 GRPD 16:48:38 04/17/19 Suspicious 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19040586 GRPD 17:01:24 04/17/19 Lost Property MEDICINE BOW DR RTF
Officers responded to a report of lost property. Officers met with an individual who reported an item lost or stolen. RTF
G19040587 GRPD 18:09:44 04/17/19 Found Property BRIDGER DR; SMITHS RTF
Officers responded to a report of found property. Officers met with an employee who had found a wallet. Officers took possession of the wallet for safekeeping and attempted to contact the owner of the wallet. Officers completed a report of the incident.
G19040588 GRPD 19:37:47 04/17/19 Information 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19040589 GRPD 19:44:56 04/17/19 Runaway XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19040590 GRPD 21:28:36 04/17/19 Welfare Check XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19040591 GRPD 22:33:23 04/17/19 Information E FLAMING GORGE WAY; NFA
G19040592 GRPD 22:43:02 04/17/19 Agency Assist MM91 I 80 EB NFA
G19040593 GRPD 04:49:20 04/18/19 Warrant RIVER VIEW DR & UINTA DR NFA

JG

Clearance Code Description of Code

GOA Gone on Arrival

NFA No Further Action

OUT Out of Position

RTF Report to Follow

UNF Unfounded

