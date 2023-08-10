Jim Johnson pleads ‘Not Guilty’ on two counts in theft lawsuit

Photo Courtesy of Sweetwater Detention Center

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — This morning, James “Jim” Johnson stood before the Honorable Judge Lavery in the Third Judicial District Court and plead ‘Not Guilty’ to two counts: Conspiracy to Commit Theft and Crimes Against Computer Users.

Trial Date

With a ‘Not Guilty’ plea, the case will move forward to a direct examination and cross-examination trial which will involve a 12-person jury. The trial has been scheduled for December 11, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. in the Third Judicial District Court before the Honorable Judge Lavery.

Counts Explained

Count I: Conspiracy to Commit Theft is a felony punishable by imprisonment for not more than 10 years, a fine of not more than $10,000, or both.

Count II: Crimes Against Computer Users is a felony punishable by imprisonment for not more than 10 years, a fine of not more than $10,000, or both.

Backstory

On April 1, 2022, Deputy Sheriff (DS) Reese was dispatched to Cannon Oil and Gas in Rock Springs for a larceny report. Upon arrival, DS Reece was met by Elaine Cannon, current Owner of Cannon Oil and Gas, and Andrea Wilkinson, current General Manager of Cannon Oil and Gas. Upon further investigation of the larceny report made by Cannon and Wilkinson, it was discovered that Allen Meredith with the assistance of David “Dave” Jay Mansfield and James “Jim” Johnson opened a new company, “Mountain West Energy Services”. At the time this company was created, Meredith, Mansfield, and Johnson were still employed under Cannon Oil and Gas.

The affidavit states that Meredith, Mansfield, and Johnson held meetings at Mountain West Energy Services headquarters, in which they attempted to recruit Cannon Oil and Gas employees. Two employees witnessed multiple missing items that looked identical to the items missing from Cannon Oil and Gas. At that time, Cannon Oil and Gas was missing approximately $75,000 worth of equipment. Upon investigation of Mountain West Energy Services property, Canon Oil and Gas’s property, receipts, and documents from both Wilkinson and Meredith, it was determined the similarities between many missing items and items found on Meredith’s property.

Johnson was seen in Colorado one night by a Cannon Oil & Gas employee when he was coming back from one of the Cannon’s properties hauling equipment that was never delivered to Cannon Oil & Gas property in Rock Springs.

Upon investigation, it was found Johnson’s Cannon Oil & Gas computer had a Bitlocker Encryption without authorization by Wilkinson. It was also found that the other computer held by Mansfield also had Encryption. This was discovered around the same time that Mansfield transferred intellectual/legal documents from Cannon Oil & Gas to Mountain West Energy Services.

More information regarding these cases will become available following court proceedings.