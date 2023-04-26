Kaumo sentenced to pay over $5,000 for misconduct

Photo was taken from Mayor Tim Kaumo Facebook page

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — After a long, 2-year investigation conducted by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation and the FBI, former Rock Springs Mayor Timothy Kaumo held his bench trial in the matter of the State of Wyoming Vs. Timothy Adolphe Kaumo in front of Uinta County Judge, Michael Greer.

According to the Cowboy State Daily, during yesterday’s bench trial, “Kaumo had originally been scheduled for a four-day bench trial, but Greer said a plea deal was arranged between the former mayor and Ruby late last week.” When Wyo4News reached out last Friday about the plea deal, Tucker Ruby, Prosecuting Attorney, stated that he had no comment and to go to the trial to learn more. Uinta County Judge, Michael Greer, sentenced Kaumo to pay a fine of $5,220.

In the article, “Greer opted to assess the maximum $5,000 on the misconduct charge and no penalty for conflict of interest, merging the two counts. He also included $220 in court fees. Kaumo must pay the penalty by Aug. 1, 2023.”

It is alleged that Kaumo attempted to use his position as mayor to secure a $3.8 million deal for JFC Engineers and Surveyors involving the Bitter Creek Reconstruction Project. That project was created as an effort to clean up the Bitter Creek area and was funded by the Abandoned Mine Land (AML) Fund. Kaumo is the president of JFC Engineer and Surveyors. The charges stem from alleged emails sent by Kaumo to Rock Springs City Council members between July 17, 2020, and October 6, 2020. In August 2022, Kaumo pled ‘not guilty‘.

Originally Kaumo had been charged with five misdemeanor counts of official misconduct and one of conflict of interest. These charges are all considered misdemeanors, with each charge carrying a possible maximum penalty of $5,000. If he would have been found guilty on all six charges, Kaumo could have received up to $30,000 in fines.

Former Rock Springs Mayor Kaumo has been mayor for a total of 12 years. He was mayor of Rock Springs, Wyoming from Jan 2003 – Jan 2011 and then reelected for a third term from Nov. 2018 – Dec. 2022. In May 2022, Kaumo announced that he would not be seeking re-election due to allegations.

More information to come.