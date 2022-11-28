Kemmerer woman charged with Murder in the First Degree, and Aggravated Child Abuse

Photo from the Kemmerer Police Department Facebook Page

KEMMERER, WYOMING — At approximately 3:38 p.m. on November 25th, 2022 Officers with the Kemmerer Police Department responded to a residence in Kemmerer for a call of an unresponsive 5-year-old female child. Upon arrival at the residence, Sergeant Jake Walker located the child unresponsive laying on the couch in the living room.

Injuries to the child did not appear to be consistent with the story that was told to officers on the scene which prompted a criminal investigation. EMS crews arrived on the scene and took over life-saving measures that had been started by Sergeant Walker. She was transported to the South Lincoln Medical Center for treatment and later airlifted to Primary Children’s Hospital in Utah.

At approximately 9:00 a.m. on the 26th of November 2022, the child died from her injuries. As a result of this and the investigation that occurred after the initial call, 51-year-old Kemmerer resident Cheri Lynn Marler was arrested and charged with Murder in the First Degree, and Aggravated Child Abuse.

This is still an active and ongoing investigation. The Kemmerer Police Department would like to thank the following agencies for their assistance in this case. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the Lincoln County Attorney’s Office, the Diamondville Police Department, the

Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, the South Lincoln EMS and Medical Center, and the staff from Primary Children’s Hospital in Utah.

– Chief Kahre