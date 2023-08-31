Local bakery owner found guilty on theft charges

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Roselyn Chavez, local bakery and cafe owner in Rock Springs, Wyoming, was found guilty on one count of theft and one count of conspiracy to commit theft this afternoon, after a two-day bench trial in the Third Judicial District Court of Sweetwater County before the Honorable Judge Robinson.

Affidavit Declaration

On March 13, 2023, Officer Hodges of the Rock Springs Police Department became aware of a larceny case involving Roselyn Chavez and Brian Jackson at Walmart in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Both Chavez and Jackson were given shoplifting summonses that day and were released on scene.

Amanda Degraw, Asset Protection Agent for Walmart, spoke with Officer Hodges explaining that she had been conducting an investigation of those two over the course of January through March. After Hodges completed the initial investigation, the case was delivered to Tiffany Harris, a Detective within the Rock Springs Police Department, for further analysis. During her time investigating, Harris was given surveillance footage that Degraw had previously gone through, both purchased and non-purchased itemized receipts and conducted interviews with both Chavez and Jackson and Walmart associates.

Located within the receipts and surveillance footage, Harris found thousands of dollars worth of merchandise stolen by Chavez and Jackson at Walmart in Rock Springs, therefore leading to the arrest and charges.

Evidence

Micaela Lira, the Prosecuting Attorney for the State of Wyoming in this case first called Detective Harris to the stand. Over the course of a day, Detective Harris explained the two receipts for each transaction Chavez and Jackson had completed. One receipt was a voided receipt which showed the items that had not been paid for. The other receipt was a purchased receipt that showed the items that had been paid for in each transaction.

Before the court, Lira played multiple security footage videos that had been previously combed through by Harris and Degraw. Within these videos, it was clearly shown that while Chavez was alone, many items were not scanned and placed into bags or left under the cart. In other videos shown, Chavez and Jackson had a system in which Jackson would scan the items with the handheld scanner and place them in the front of the cart for Chavez to bag. Many items during this rotation were missed and not accounted for on the purchased receipts.

Some of the items stolen were clearly seen within the videos, which included: cheeses, meats, butter, powdered sugar, whipping cream, enchilada sauces, vegetable oil, cake mixes, one-pound sausage casings, bacon packages, bread, dog food, water, ranch, coffee, wood planks, chicken of sorts, etc.

Degraw was the next witness to take the stand to support Lira’s case. Degraw explained that an associate within Walmart approached her with a reprinted receipt on a transaction that Chavez had completed. Within Degraw’s investigation of this receipt, she found many other transactions that included stolen merchandise based on Chavez’s and Jackson’s credit card information. Within Walmart’s system, Degraw was only able to pull receipts and surveillance over a 90-day period.

Through Degraw’s testimony, it was explained that all merchandise that comes out of the store must be paid for even by associates. At no time was Chavez nor Jackson given permission to take non-paid items out of the store.

Degraw noted that with her position, she is involved in many trainings to understand when an item is taken from the store as an accident or on purpose. She added that the behaviors within the surveillance footage showed that it was very well practiced and that both Chavez and Jackson were very comfortable when scanning and bagging.

The Defense did not call up any witnesses but did make a motion for an acquisition that was denied by Judge Robinson due to the evidence provided.

Amount Stolen

With intense investigation between both Harris and Degraw, it was found that over 500 items had been stolen from Walmart in Rock Springs. Chavez alone had stolen over $600 worth of merchandise, whereas Jackson and she together had stolen over $7,002.91 worth of merchandise. The amount is as follows:

January 2023

Chavez and Jackson together: $2,082.74

Chavez alone: $61.65

February 2023

Chavez and Jackson together: $2,997.56

Chavez alone: $248.07

March 2023

Chavez and Jackson together: $1,331.87

Chavez alone: $130.95

Roselyn Chavez Sentencing

Chavez was sentenced to three to five year prison or women’s facility sentence for both counts, but both were suspended. In return, Chavez has been placed on three years supervised probation with two days already served for both counts along paying over $6,800 in restitution fees, $400 to the Crime Victims Compensation Fund, and other related court fees.

Brian Jackson Charges

Earlier this week before Judge Robinson, Brian Jackson, business partner with Chavez, changed his plea to ‘no contest’ resulting in the dismissal of trial. The conspiracy charge and three to five year prison sentence were dismissed which landed him with three years supervised probation, with two days already served.

Furthermore, Jackson was required to pay over $6,500 in restitution fees along with $200 to the Crime Victims Compensation Fund, and other court related fees.