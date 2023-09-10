Local man arrested as active shooter in Santa Fe yesterday afternoon

Photo Courtesy of Sweetwater Detention Center

Wyo4News Staff

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — At approximately 12:40pm Rock Springs Police Department was dispatched to Santa Fe Trail Restaurant. Dispatchers were informed that there was a male suspect walking around the restaurant with two guns and that shots were fired.

The staff of Santa Fe Trail evacuated all customers and employees while officers were enroute. Once Rock Springs Police Department officers arrived on scene, they were able to detain the suspect without further incident. The suspect was identified as James Vickers.

The suspect has been charged with five counts of Reckless Endangering and one count of Person Using or Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance. Additionally, Rock Springs Police Department is also working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation on additional charges related to the incident. Rock Springs Police Department is thankful for the quick actions of the staff and customers at Santa Fe Trail.

As a reminder, all suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Santa Fe Response

“To all of our valued customers: All associates and guests are safe and accounted for. There was an active shooter at the restaurant today. He was swiftly apprehended by police. Managers Roberto and Thomas were incredible. All associates were professional and everyone did exactly what they needed to do to protect each other and our guests! We are not sure when investigators will allow us to reopen. Thank you Jesus for watching over each and every soul there today as each associate and guest is treasured above all else! Our deepest thanks also go out to all of the officers who showed up so quickly after the first 911 call. We are truly thankful for each of them.”